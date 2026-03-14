Steelers Make $11M Decision for Mike McCarthy’s Defense After Landing Michael Pittman Jr.

Essentials Inside The Story Pittsburgh invests eight figures into a proven veteran for the defensive trenches.

Michael Pittman Jr. successfully turns his recent arrival into massive financial security.

Available salary cap space directly fuels McCarthy's aggressive championship roster rebuilding campaign.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a rough season in 2025. Despite high expectations for their defense, the team struggled to stay consistent and allowed too many big plays, finishing the year with 10 wins and 7 losses. But now, things are changing. Ever since the team hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, he has been busy rebuilding the roster for 2026. And one of his big moves resulted in the Steelers signing defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to a two-year, $11 million contract to help toughen up the defense.

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“Former Titans free-agent defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph Day is signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Steelers, including $6 million this year, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on his X account.

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Having Sebastian Joseph-Day will be a huge asset for the team, as he has made a name for himself as a powerhouse on the defensive line. He is especially known for his elite ability to stop the run, consistently making it difficult for opponents to gain ground.

Throughout his career, Sebastian has played for the Los Angeles Rams, Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers and has started in 90 of his 105 career games. Most recently, he spent two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, starting in 22 games. In his last season there, he played 10 games and recorded 41 tackles and 2 sacks.

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To top that, Sebastian has proven that he isn’t limited to just one position, that he can succeed anywhere on the line. Whether he is playing as a nose tackle, lined up in a three-technique spot, or even moving to the edge, he has the skills to impact the game from any angle. Which is exactly what the Steelers expect from the veteran player.

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In addition to adding help on the defensive line, the team has acquired wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. through a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

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The Steelers are accurately using their salary cap space to build a strong roster heading into the 2026 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially kicked off their 2026 campaign, taking full advantage of the league’s growing financial landscape. With the NFL’s salary cap ballooning to $301.2 million for 2026, the Steelers are projected to have more than $40 million in salary cap space. And surely enough, the team has already begun acquiring quality players.

Before bringing in Sebastian Joseph-Day, the team landed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade earlier this week. To ensure he remains a long-term fixture in the Steel City, Pittsburgh signed him to a three-year, $59 million contract extension.

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Imago HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 04: Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. 11 of the Indianapolis Colts gets his fingers on a pass in the end zone but cannot pull it in for a touchdown during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts on January 4, 2026, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Colts at Texans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250104119

The deal includes $35 million in guaranteed money (per Roundtable Sports) and carries an average annual value of $19.67 million. By bringing in Pittman, a player noted for his physicality and ‘bully-ball’ style. For his part, Pittman is eager to get started under the new leadership.

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“I was telling Coach that I’m excited for this opportunity and that it’s going to be great,” Pittman said. “He was telling me about his plans and everything for this offense, and the things that we are going to do, and everything just sounded great. I’m excited to turn those words into a reality. I am excited to meet everyone, and I can’t wait to get out there,” he said.

Pittman arrives in Pittsburgh following a productive final season with the Colts, where he caught 80 passes for 784 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. One could only hope that these roster changes will help the team reach the Super Bowl this year.