C.J. Stroud’s Teammate Faces NFL Punishment For Patriots Incident as Calls Mount For Texans QB’s Benching

The New England Patriots currently lead the Houston Texans 21–16 in a high-stakes AFC Divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium, where a dominant defensive showing has the home crowd on its feet. The story of the afternoon has been the relentless pressure from the Patriots’ secondary, which has already forced rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud into an astounding four interceptions in the first half alone.

However, while the scoreboard favors New England, the game is being played under a cloud of controversy following a spectacular interception return for a touchdown by Marcus Jones with 10 minutes and 31 seconds remaining. Slow-motion replays showed Texans player Xavier Hutchinson grabbing Jones’ facemask near the goal line, a move that inadvertently yanked the defender into the end zone. A lot of NFL analysts and fans took this up on their social media handles

“The officials might have missed a facemask penalty on Marcus Jones’ touchdown. Hard to tell. Foul was subtle.” Michael Hurley writes on his X account.

A heated debate has erupted over potential league discipline for the Houston Texans, following a non-call that many critics are calling a missed officiating opportunity. While the refs stayed silent on the field, the digital backlash has been anything but quiet.

