“Trying to Get Him”: Billionaire American Businessman Eyes Pat McAfee for Upcoming Heat 2 Movie After ESPN Star’s Hollywood Debut

Pat McAfee seems to be everywhere in football media, thanks to his ever-growing impact at ESPN. However, McAfee might also see a growing interest from those in Hollywood.

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Billionaire businessman Ari Emanuel, who also represents McAfee as an agent. shared in his interview with New York Magazine that he now sees McAfee for a role in a big-time movie

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“I’m trying to get Pat McAfee a role in a Michael Mann movie,” said the WME and TKO Group executive chairman, recognized for his influence across the industry.

It did not take the interviewer long to guess the film for which Emanuel sees McAfee as an option.

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“Yeah, Heat 2. I’m not going to tell you what part,” replied billionaire businessman Emanuel. “But he’s incredible in Pete Berg’s movie The Mosquito Bowl, and he’s really good in the Taylor Sheridan show with Stallone, Tulsa King, so I’m trying to get him into this thing.”

By now, Heat has become an emotion for the American audience. Directed by Mann, it is celebrated as much for its artistry as its action, bringing together some of the most acclaimed American actors to portray intensely driven professionals on opposite sides of the law. The first part starred legends like Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer.

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The sequel to the cult classic was announced a few years ago, and actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, and others will be part of it. Heat 2 has generated a lot of buzz because it continues the story from the 1995 classic decades after it hit the screens.

McAfee’s connection with Emanuel might stem from the fact that he is a notable wrestling fan, and even used to cover the WWE for ESPN for a while. Emanuel is the CEO of TKO Group Holdings, which owns the UFC and WWE, and now reps McAfee. He is serious about building an acting career for the former punter and now media star.

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The College GameDay host has already made his acting debut. He will be seen in The Mosquito Bowl, which will hit theaters on October 30. He will also star as a guest in the Sylvester Stallone-led series, Tulsa King.

“… I’ve taken on this experiment called ‘Pat McAfee as an actor,’” Emanuel said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I mean, this guy just finished Tulsa King — a bunch of episodes.”

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“It was a mind blowing honor to be asked to represent the toughest of the tough and the greatest of the great,” he said on Instagram about his gig in The Mosquito Bowl.

He’d also received advice on acting in war movies from none other than Tom Cruise, who told him just “be present.”

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McAfee is perhaps more famous as a media personality now than he was as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts. His portfolio has increased massively since he began working for ESPN and has pretty much become the face of the network. Hosting his eponymous show, College GameDay, and Monday Night Countdown from this year onwards, McAfee’s popularity is only growing.