J.J. Watt Flips Tom Brady’s Lionel Messi Wish Into a Perfect Wisconsin Punchline

The worlds of soccer and gridiron have collided in a way no one saw coming, making the legendary Tom Brady the punchline of an unexpected joke. Known for stacking accolades like trophies on a shelf, Brady made headlines 18 months ago when he secured a reported 3.3 percent minority stake in Birmingham City. Now, that move has turned into comedic gold, thanks to an unlikely jab from none other than J.J. Watt. The retired linebacker, brother of the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback T.J. Watt (Steelers), has recently stepped into fatherhood and into the world of sharp one-liners. With the countdown ticking toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup—set to unfold from June 11 to July 19 across 16 cities in three North American nations—J.J. Watt couldn’t resist.

For context, Tom Brady recently found himself trending again, though not for his gridiron legacy. The G.O.A.T. appeared on Men in Blazers and offered his take on how to improve the U.S. men’s national soccer team. Clearly energized, Brady said in a recent X post, “It’s an amazing sport. It’s a global sport, it’s the biggest sport in the world.” His enthusiasm was evident as he went on to suggest that the USMNT should simply discover and develop a player on the level of Lionel Messi or Lamine Yamal.

That suggestion quickly went viral, with many fans and commentators poking fun at what they saw as an oversimplified plan. While Brady’s idea came from a genuine place, it lacked realism. The notion of finding a Messi-like talent seemed far-fetched to many. The 48-year-old quarterback, who has been deepening his involvement in soccer through ownership, was clearly trying to express ambition for the sport’s future in the United States. “I believe that there will be the most amazing cultural revolution for soccer here in America,” he said.

Enter J.J. Watt, retired NFL star and another minority-owner of Burnley F.C., who joined the wave of reactions with a clever jab of his own. Watt reshared the viral clip on X, adding, “The Wisconsin Badgers need a player like prime Tom Brady.” All Watt wanted to illustrate was just how improbable it would be to recruit a generational talent on demand, casually browsing through youth talents.

Despite the sarcasm, Brady was not entirely wrong. Maybe he indeed is a visionary. His prescription for progress—unearthing a once-in-a-generation player—is not new, but it remains a valid point. The U.S. has produced quality players such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, but systemic issues persist. The pay-to-play youth model and inconsistent development programs continue to hinder the emergence of elite-level talent. Until those structural problems are addressed, the dream of producing the next Messi will remain exactly that—a dream.

Both Brady and Watt are newcomers to Birmingham as they are on the quest to expand their portfolio in a post-retirement era.

Tom Brady and J.J. Watt’s sports portfolio

Brady has brought about a crossover of gridiron and soccer. Tom Brady’s venture into sports ownership began in 2023, when he took minority stakes across three different leagues. Over a span of months, he invested in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, and English football club Birmingham City. He partnered with Tom Wagner, co-founder of Knighthead Capital Management, to complete the Birmingham deal. Around 18 months ago, global headlines followed the announcement that the NFL legend had acquired a reported 3.3 percent stake in Birmingham City.

As part of his role, Brady serves as chairman of the club’s newly formed advisory board. He has clarified that his focus is high-level rather than operational. “From 30,000 feet,” Brady said, describing his position as one rooted in mentorship. His contributions center around player development, sports science, and wellness, steering clear of direct involvement in coaching or tactical decisions. Since the ownership shift, Birmingham City has experienced a resurgence. The club celebrated its 150th anniversary in style and secured promotion to the Championship by winning the 2024-25 League One title comfortably.

Meanwhile, another former NFL icon, J.J. Watt, has found a similar path after his retirement. Known for his 12 dominant years on the field and 114.5 career sacks, Watt was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. In May 2023, he and his wife, Kealia, a former NWSL standout, joined Burnley FC as minority investors. His shift from gridiron to global football is more than symbolic. “The Burnley thing is such a passion project of mine,” Watt said while wearing the club’s burgundy cap. “I’m all in on it, both from an on-the-pitch standpoint and off the pitch, the business side, long-term goals, short-term… I love every single aspect of it and it fills that competitive void I had when I retired.”

Their transitions reflect a personal evolution. For now, J.J. Watt is watching his brother from the sidelines as he gears up this season after filling his pocket as the highest-paid non-quarterback.