Peyton Manning Reveals Pope Leo XVI’s Decision to Handwritten Invitation After 3 Guests Rejected MNF Host’s Approach

Peyton Manning, the legend of the football world, recently made a remarkable attempt to bring an unexpected guest on the Manningcast. The all-time great quarterback even penned a personal invitation letter inviting Pope Leo XVI onto the hit Monday Night Football show. Manning’s request was as unique as it was charming. ”Come on the show anytime. It’s you, it’s Tiger Woods, it’s Bradley Cooper, it’s President Bush, it’s Larry David… We’d love to have you, Your Holiness,” Manning wrote, blending humor, respect, and star power.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, he also mentioned that he “couldn’t close the Pope,” but Manning still has an open invitation for Pope Leo XVI to join him and Eli on Monday Night Football sometime. The invitation came after a string of rejects from other big names the Manningcast had sought to feature. Manning wasn’t going to leave anyone off the table. His handwritten approach to the Pope was proof of his creativity and individuality, showing just how far he was willing to push in signing one of the most surprising guest appearances in broadcast history. He revealed this letter on the show itself while doing commentary simultaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This historic step sets Manning as more than a football icon but as a cultural ambassador, one not hesitant to bridge worlds from the gridiron to the world stage. Regardless of whether Pope Leo XVI ever shows up on the show or not, the story of the handwritten invite has already given an anecdote to remember to the Manningcast history books, proving that at times creativity and a pinch of boldness can do wonders as readily as a perfect touchdown pass.