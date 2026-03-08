Novak Djokovic Throws Up Mid-Match as Brutal Indian Wells Heat Sparks Scare

Novak Djokovic, a five-time champion at the Indian Wells Open, rediscovered his rhythm just in time to fend off Kamil Majchrzak. The Serbian battled back after losing the opener to seal a 4–6, 6–1, 6–2 comeback. Yet the victory hardly came effortlessly, with the brutal Californian desert heat pushing the veteran icon to his limits.

At 1-1 in the third set, Djokovic walked slowly toward the back of the court. Away from the spotlight, he discreetly vomited before returning to continue the match. The moment was captured on video. It quickly circulated among fans watching the match both in the stadium and online.

Commentators also noticed the incident. “I was just wondering if he was maybe getting sick,” co-commentator Robbie Koenig said. However, despite the sudden issue, Djokovic did not seem heavily affected afterward. The five-time champion quickly regained his focus and control of the match.

From that point onward, he allowed his opponent very little opportunity. Djokovic dropped only one more game before closing out the contest and securing his first win at the tournament since 2024.

Earlier in the third set, the match had already become extremely demanding. Long rallies and physical exchanges pushed both players to their limits. One rally lasted more than 40 shots. The exhausting exchange appeared to test Djokovic’s stamina in the intense desert conditions.

Even so, the Serbian remained composed after the brief incident. He returned to the court looking stable and determined to finish the match strongly. Just minutes later, Djokovic broke Majchrzak’s serve. That moment allowed him to regain full control of the deciding set.

The match had not started easily for the 38-year-old. Majchrzak played aggressively early and built a double-break lead in the opening set before winning it 6-4. Djokovic responded strongly in the second set. Raising his level, he dominated the set 6-1 to force the match into a deciding third set.

After the match, Djokovic explained the challenges of playing in Indian Wells. “Obviously different factors are in play, you know? I know what I need to do on the court but obviously, it’s completely different practising and playing those practice sets, and coming into the official match.”

He also spoke about the difficult weather conditions. “I find that the wind here is one of the toughest on the tour, just on a day like this, with the gusts of wind coming in and out, changing directions, it’s so, so difficult, particularly on this end of the court, and it just puts extra tension.”

He later added, “And then if you’re tight, if you’re not feeling the ball well, then you are in big trouble. It’s what happened for me in the first set, in the last couple years. But as I said, I managed to find the right game from the very beginning of the second, never looked back. I’m glad just to overcome. It was a tough mental, physical battle, just looking forward to the next one.”

And while he has now advanced to the next round, Novak Djokovic has already faced similar struggles last year, which took a significant toll on the Serbian star during the Asian swing.

Novak Djokovic vomits on court amid grim conditions at Shanghai Masters

Novak Djokovic faced a similer weather conditions during his R16 match at the Shanghai Masters last year. The Serbian star battled through a demanding encounter against Jaume Munar.

Djokovic eventually won the match in three sets. He defeated Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 after a long and exhausting battle on court. However, the match became physically challenging for the Serbian champion. During the contest, Djokovic vomited several times as he struggled with the intense conditions.

Despite the situation, Djokovic continued to fight through the match. His determination impressed many fans who were watching the dramatic contest. His sportsmanship also caught attention during the match. Instead of leaving the cleanup to the ball kids, Djokovic decided to handle it himself.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion grabbed a towel. He insisted on wiping the court so the ball kids would not have to deal with the unpleasant task. Humidity made the situation even worse for players on court. At times, humidity levels rose above 80% during the match.

After the victory, Djokovic spoke about the difficult conditions. “It’s the same for every player out on the court, but it’s brutal,” Djokovic said after he battled to victory.

He further explained the impact of humidity and heat on players. “It’s brutal when you have over 80% of humidity day after day, particularly for the guys when they’re playing during the day with the heat, with sun, it’s even more brutal.”

Similar concerns have appeared this year at the BNP Paribas Open. During a match between Casper Ruud and Alexander Shevchenko, play was suddenly stopped after a spectator in the stands became unwell.

Now Djokovic continues his campaign in the California desert. With the heat already creating challenges, the Serbian will face Aleksandar Kovacevic next as he aims to reach the R16.

Do you think Novak can overcome the heat and fans’ expectations to reach the last 16 at the BNP Paribas Open?