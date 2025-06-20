OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces $27.5K Call as Ex-UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Eyes Pacers’ Downfall

Coming in as favorites this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder now face a serious threat from the Indiana Pacers, underdogs who were counted out by nearly everyone but have shattered expectations to reach the top. As the Thunder fights off against the Pacers, former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has placed a bold bet on OKC’s star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. What’s the wager? Adesanya is backing Shai, who’s been on fire this postseason, averaging 25.8 points per game. But with the finals feeling like a bottleneck for him, the pressure’s on. Let’s dive into the details.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Israel Adesanya uploaded a photo of himself along with a screenshot of a bet he placed on Stake. According to his post, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has made a hefty $10,000 wager with a potential payout of $27,500, taking his chances against the Indiana Pacers. He predicted that SGA would score at least 35.5 points in the game, showcasing his dominance over the Pacers. But what’s the game looking like?

Well, the fan favorites appear to be in a bad spot currently. We’re done with the first half, and Indiana is well ahead of Oklahoma. With a 25-point lead, Indiana stands at 70 points compared to 45 by the Thunder. And how has SGA scored so far, you ask? Well, the Oklahoma star has scored 15 points after the first half with 22 minutes of gameplay.

Well, it appears that Israel Adesanya might lose his bet, as this performance dip was not expected from SGA, who averages 25.8 points per game. As the point difference continues to grow by the second, the Oklahoma City Thunder will find it hard to navigate their way to victory, especially with the Pacers letting their performance do the talking.