Conor McGregor’s 3-Word Message to Drug Testers Sparks Twist in UFC Octagon Return

It’s been over four years since Conor McGregor last stepped inside the Octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, The Notorious One’s life has been filled with controversies and dramatic turns. Yet, the question —“Will he ever come back?” has always found its way into the conversation, even amid heavy skepticism. UFC 303 gave fans hope, only for it to fizzle out in the last moment because of his toe injury. And just when it felt like the Irishman might be done with professional MMA and boom! He strikes again!

Ever since the U.S. President announced the White House card, McGregor seems to have found a new spark. A fresh motivation to train and return to the path that made him the global superstar he is. The former two-division champ wasted no time and posted on X: “I would be honoured! Count me in!” Still, most fans didn’t take him seriously. But turns out, this time, he actually meant it!

McGregor recently shared a video on Instagram sporting his vintage mohawk from his debut days, and captioned it: “I gave my first blood test, that’s what the plaster is on my shoulder. I am ECSTATIC! I’m in SHAPE!” He even doubled down with classic ‘Notorious’ flair, holding a urine sample and writing: “I piss Excellence.” That’s when the MMA world started sensing something was cooking.

Still, fans were left deflated when they checked the UFC’s official testing database and saw that McGregor’s name was missing. But that, too, has now changed. Popular social media account MMA Orbit posted a photo of McGregor on X, captioned, “Conor McGregor has submitted his first test back in the UFC testing pool,” which the man himself reposted with the three words that took everyone by storm: “I PISS EXCELLENCE!”

Now, while we’re still a long way from actually seeing McGregor back in action! It’s safe to say these lines are already becoming iconic in meme culture and MMA entertainment. But another question keeps creeping in: who will have the honor of welcoming him back? Michael Chandler’s name will always be part of that conversation, but another legendary rivalry might just get the final chapter it deserves.

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC could be working on Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3.

‘The Notorious One’ might return a year from now to grace the Octagon with his presence. And to be real, there’s no shortage of fighters lining up to be his dance partner. After all, who wants to miss a “red panty night?” Michael Chandler looks like the guy who deserves the shot. He’s been waiting too patiently for this exact moment. However, Chael Sonnen believes the UFC might throw the Nate Diaz trilogy on the table as a strong and lucrative option.

‘The Bad Guy’ said on his YouTube video, “Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3, you’d never see that coming. And the UFC has this massive card called Nate Diaz. They haven’t played it, and they also haven’t given us any evidence that they’re about to! I would’ve just assumed that would get played. I’d assume if Conor came back, and there aren’t many people who can get a fight that’s actually big news.”

Again, any matchup involving Conor speaks over a million PPV buys. And with Nate Diaz, it might even exceed that. Even Michael Bisping believes the trilogy would be off the charts. As the UFC’s White House event starts to look more real, we’ll finally see whether McGregor shows up — and who the opponent will be.

That said, what do you think about McGregor re-entering the testing pool? Do you believe it's happening this time, or is bad luck waiting just like UFC 303?