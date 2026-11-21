Donald Trump and Dana White just turned a $200,000 bonus into a half-million-dollar payday for the U.S. Marine Corps Band, and the reason behind the massive jump is almost too good. The surprise unfolded during a special White House reception on Friday, with Trump and the UFC CEO making the unexpected announcement in front of the musicians.

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What started as a planned personal donation quickly became a much bigger gesture, leaving the members of “The President’s Own” with a seriously unexpected bonus.

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“Dana and I are contributing the $500,000 to express our immense appreciation for your spectacular talent, unwavering professionalism, which it is, and total commitment to excellence in everything that you’ve done, and that includes those people that make it possible for you to play so well,” Trump said during the reception.

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The original plan was pretty straightforward: Donald Trump and Dana White would each put up $100,000, bringing the total bonus to $200,000. The POTUS had already announced the gift during a White House press briefing, calling it a “big award” for the band.

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Then he found out there was a problem: there were way more people to split the money among than he thought. So, instead of letting everyone take home a smaller cut, the president and the UFC CEO decided to massively increase the pot.

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“Now, it started off at $200,000. And I said, ‘How many people are there?’ I thought there were 70. But it’s about 170. I don’t know. A lot of people joined,” Trump said during Friday’s reception. “So, we were going to give $200,000. We’re now making it $500,000. Now, everyone’s going to get a lot of money.”

The moment took an even more memorable turn when the POTUS and Dana White presented a large check to Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin, the band’s director. There was just one noticeable detail: the check still carried the original $200,000 figure. Trump simply crossed out the amount and wrote $500,000 above it, making the increase official right there during the reception.

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The extra $300,000 also made a significant difference to the individual bonuses. The payout increased from roughly $1,481 per person to approximately $3,703. And the money isn’t limited to the musicians. The Marine Band’s broader team includes stage crew, communication specialists, and other personnel who help bring its performances together.

The $500,000 contribution is also coming entirely from Donald Trump and Dana White personally. A White House official confirmed to Military Times that no taxpayer money is involved in the donation.

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The presentation took place during the first reception held on the White House’s new South Lawn helipad. The roughly $5 million facility was built by Sikorsky Aircraft, which is owned by Lockheed Martin, to accommodate Marine One helicopters.

The full Marine Band attended the reception, joined by senior military officials including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith, and Nowlin.

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Nowlin also touched on what the moment meant for the musicians and the responsibility that comes with representing the country in their performances.

“It is our honor to serve in this incredibly special way. This is America’s band,” Nowlin said. “We want to bring it to every home, to every heart. The Marine Band can do something for everyone in our country.”

He also pointed to the band’s longstanding connection with veterans, grieving families, fellow musicians, teachers, and students before thanking the POTUS for hosting the reception and for the unexpected $500,000 donation.

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Donald Trump and Dana White added another big moment to a landmark year for “The President’s Own”

The U.S. Marine Corps Band has been part of American history for more than two centuries. Founded by an act of Congress in 1798, the band has performed for every U.S. president except George Washington. President Thomas Jefferson later gave it the famous nickname “The President’s Own.”

It is also the oldest continuously active professional musical organization in the United States, adding even more weight to the recognition it received from Trump and White.

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And 2026 has already been a landmark year for the band. For the first time in its history, the Marine Corps Band earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Orchestral Performance category for its album John Williams and “The President’s Own,” Vol. 3.

The band also played a major role in UFC Freedom 250, the massive UFC event held on the White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary. The Marine musicians performed throughout the event, quickly becoming one of the standout parts of the celebration.

Donald Trump later admitted that he initially thought the music was being played from a recording rather than live.

“We thought it was a recording,” Trump said. “We said nobody can play that well, and it turned out it was these incredibly talented people that are with us. And I said, ‘Dana, we got to give them a big bonus here for the job they did.’”

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The UFC boss felt the same way, with Dana White praising the band’s professionalism and attention to detail throughout the event.

“Now, I’ve worked with a lot of great teams, and I know what it looks like when people take pride in their work,” he said. “I saw it in the way the Marines handled every rehearsal, and I heard it in every song that was played at Freedom 250.”

Dana White also revealed that the performances would live on beyond the event. Recordings from UFC Freedom 250 were eventually turned into an album, UFC Freedom 250: The Music, as performed by “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, released in July. The album features the band’s renditions of the fighters’ walkout songs.

The Marine Band has continued to play a prominent role at major White House events, including Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit in September. Between its first-ever Grammy nomination, a headline-making performance at UFC Freedom 250 and now an unexpected $500,000 personal donation from Donald Trump and Dana White, 2026 has given “The President’s Own” plenty to celebrate.