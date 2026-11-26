Bia Mesquita had no idea what she was getting herself into when she met controversial streamer Clavicular in Miami. What started as simple curiosity after seeing the influencer surrounded by a crowd quickly turned into regret after the UFC bantamweight contender discovered the kind of content he was known for. Now, with Clavicular facing serious charges, ‘The Lady Goat’ has revealed what happened during their bizarre encounter and why she wishes she had never given him her phone number.

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“It was a really random thing. I had no idea who he was. There were so many people around him taking pictures. I was like, ‘Who’s this guy? I wanna know who he is,'” Mesquita said on The Ariel Helwani Show.

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Zuma October 11, 2025, Rio De Janeiro, Rj, Brazil: Bia Mesquita fights Irina Alekseeva in a Women s Bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night: Oliveira v Gamrot at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. /PxImages Rio De Janeiro Brazil – ZUMAp175 20251011_zsa_p175_153 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

The 35-year-old Brazilian submission specialist crossed paths with Clavicular in Miami earlier this year, although neither knew much about the other at the time. All Bia Mesquita noticed was that the streamer was surrounded by people asking for pictures.

That curiosity soon turned into an unexpected exchange of phone numbers. Clavicular then invited the 35-year-old to join him later for a night out at a few bars, and she agreed. The two briefly hugged before going their separate ways, with the streamer telling her she would have a “good time with Clav.”

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However, the situation took an unexpected turn when Mesquita’s nephew later came across one of Clavicular’s videos online and showed it to her. That was the moment the UFC fighter realized exactly what kind of content the streamer had been making.

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Bia Mesquita said she was stunned by what she saw. She exchanged only a few more messages with Clavicular before deciding to cut contact.

“After knowing who he was and the kind of videos he does, I was just like, ‘He’s so nasty. That’s so embarrassing,'” she continued. “I felt it was so disrespectful. I don’t like people like that. I don’t think that’s a good way to become famous.

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“Don’t be curious, guys. Don’t give your phone number just to know who people are.”

And now, the encounter also carries much greater weight, with Clavicular facing serious criminal charges in Massachusetts.

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Clavicular is facing major charges after rape indictment

The controversy surrounding Clavicular has since escalated significantly. According to NewsCenter 5, the looksmaxxing streamer was indicted on November 13 on two felony rape counts and one misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor.

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The charges looked pretty different when the streamer first appeared in Orleans District Court on October 22. At the time, he was facing one rape charge, one count of administering a substance for sexual intercourse, and one charge of procuring alcohol for someone under 21.

But the case took a turn after that. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office dropped the drugging charge, while a grand jury later added a second rape count to the indictment.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his Cape Cod home in May 2025 after allegedly providing her with alcohol while livestreaming on Twitch. However, Peters has pleaded not guilty to the charges and posted $10,000 bail.

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When Ariel Helwani brought up the indictment during their conversation, Mesquita admitted that the allegations did not come as much of a surprise to her.

“It does not surprise me. The kind of videos he does. I was just so in shock after seeing the things he has been doing,” she said.

After the allegations, a judge ordered Clavicular to stay away from the alleged victim and banned him from posting about the case online or discussing anything related to it. He was also ordered to surrender his passport as a condition of his release. The streamer is now due back in court toward the end of November.

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Bia Mesquita, meanwhile, has continued to make her mark inside the Octagon. The Brazilian most recently competed at UFC 334, where she faced veteran bantamweight contender Macy Chiasson.

Chiasson lasted just over three minutes before Mesquita’s submission game took over. The Brazilian moved to the back and locked in a rear-naked choke, notching her fourth UFC win in as many appearances and keeping her perfect promotional record intact. In the process, she also broke a record held by none other than Ronda Rousey.

While the Brazilian’s career inside the Octagon continues to gain momentum, she has kept her personal life largely out of the spotlight. As for the bizarre Miami encounter, Bia Mesquita clearly wishes she could take it back.