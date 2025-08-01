UFC Veteran’s Tribute to Late Hulk Hogan Goes Wrong as Embarrassing Mistake Steals Spotlight

Iconic pro-wrestler, Hulk Hogan, passed away at the age of 71 on July 24, 2025. It was a dark day for every single fan who idolized Hogan. After all, he was the face of the WWE (then WWF) and played a vital role in lifting the promotion to its current glory. Naturally, after his passing, tributes started pouring in from fans and famous personalities across various domains. While offering tribute to the legendary wrestler, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub made a terrible mistake.

On 1 August 2025, the MMA influencer and podcaster took to his YouTube channel, The Fighter and The Kid, and shared a tribute video to late pro-wrestling legend. However, he made a mistake with the title. The title of the video read, “Rest in Peace Hulk Holgan.” The video has been out for more than five hours, and Schaub has yet to make a correction.

Hogan was a hero for many, including the UFC head honcho, Dana White. During a conversation with Fox News, White revealed, “I say it all the time, I’m really happy that I grew up in the era that I grew up in, the 80’s. And I’m really happy that I’m gonna be leaving the era that I’m gonna be leaving in. I’m very happy with where my time laid out in this world.

The UFC head honcho added, “From Muhammad Ali, you know, Hulk Hogan, Vince [McMahon] and Don King, and all the guys who paved the way for me to where I am today, all had an impact and a lasting impression in my life. And definitely, the way that the UFC is today, and the things that I’ve done to build it, all have a little piece of all those guys and their businesses.”

via Imago Hulk Hogan and family at the world premiere of Get Rich Or Die Tryin. Graumans Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, CA. 11-02-05

His words reflect the kind of respect White has for Hogan. But things went wrong when Schaub tried to pay tribute to the legend. Needless to say, the fighting community was quick to notice the mistake, and many got offended. Let’s see what the fans had to say.

Fans aren’t happy with the MMA analyst’s tribute to the late Hulk Hogan

Writing “Holgan” caused quite an uproar in the comments section. Fans ripped into the former UFC fighter, with one fan writing, “lmao this has to be trolling Brendan… ‘Holgan” .” Another fan wrote, “Ah yes hulk holgan.” One more fan commented, “Rip Hulk Holgan for sure B.” Meanwhile, one fan decided to add a few more letters to the embarrassing mistake and commented, “Hulk Houlhghen.”

But was it an unintentional mistake? Some fans certainly don’t think so. One fan pointed out, “It’s for engagement. People leave comments saying he spelled it wrong, it gets comments and engagement up.” And it seems like the strategy was working. One more fan added to the long list of comments and wrote, “U guys are savages hahhaa.” Nevertheless, there were a few others who simply wanted to pay respect to the iconic pro-wrestler. A comment relating to that read, “Im here just for the nostalgia.”

This isn’t the first time Schaub has made such an error. Remember when he wrote “Hamzat” instead of Khamzat Chimaev? This instance is just one among many where fans have gone after Brendan Schaub. Remember that “Jon Africa” moment in a podcast with Mike Tyson? Schlub’s fumbles have made their way into the heart of MMA memedom, and fans are all here for it. What do you think of Brendan Schaub’s latest fumble? Was it intentional, or just a tiny (but massive) oversight?