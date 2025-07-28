Lionel Messi MLS Suspension Leads to Coldplay Concert as Chris Martin Makes Heartwarming Gesture

Coldplay concerts have been making a lot of headlines recently and not necessary for the right reasons, except maybe till now. In the band’s final show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Chris Martin directed the kiss cam to yet another couple in the crowd, except this time, they had nothing to hide. Lucky for everyone involved, it was none other than football legend Lionel Messi and his longtime love and wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The couple looked gleeful as Christ Martin proceeded to serenade the football star.

The Coldplay singer started off by bringing attention to the glamorous couple and directing the camera their way as Messi and Roccuzzo waved happily at the camera. He then proceeded to begin singing an impromptu song to Messi as the crowd chanted his name. “Well, hello my beautiful brother.” Martin started with, adding, “You and your wife are looking so fine, thanks for coming today to see our band play, the number one sportsperson of all time.” Martin’s statement was obviously also a show of solidarity with Lionel Messi, seemingly saying, no matter what, Messi will always be the G.O.A.T.

Something that the MLS might need to be reminded of!

Either way, Messi was seen making solid use of his packed schedule before Inter Miami’s upcoming match against Atlas. And, who knows, maybe the break due to Messi’s MLS suspension also gave the famously shy introvert the space and energy he needed to make it to a rock concert with a couple hundred thousand people in attendance.

The controversy around Messi’s suspension still looms in the air

As most soccer fans probably know by now the MLS made a bit of a blunder by suspending Lionel Messi during Inter Miami’s home game against FC Cincinatti because Messi (and Jordi Alba) failed to show up to an All Star game and according to MLS rules, this warrants a suspension. Fans and head coach of Inter-Miami Javier Marscherano have expressed upset with the decision because of Messi’s status and also the nature of the game he was suspended from.

“I want to ask — what happens if today we had been visitors? If they had come? Would you have asked for Leon play to get to a stadium and do and make uh and sell tickets? Nobody complains. This one was that and that I’ll leave you with that.” Marscherano said at a recent press conference alluding to the fact that the league only suspended Messi because the game he would be missing was played at home so they didn’t risk losing any money with his absence.

Considering Messi’s immensely respectful and respectable character, as well as the fact that his contract with Inter Miami and by default with MLS expires at the end of the year, this decision to suspend him obviously wasn’t in the best taste. And Chris Martin too, seemingly called out the league by pointing out, yet again, just in case anybody forgot that Lionel Messi is in fact, the number one sportsperson of all time.