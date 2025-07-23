NHL Stars Set for Major 2026 Winter Olympics Role Amid League’s Unique European Soccer Collaboration

It’s been a long time coming. NHL stars have waited for the opportunity to participate in the Winter Olympics. However, that didn’t happen for the last two editions. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament,” Gary Bettman said in 2022. However, things will be different this time.

The National Hockey League announced its intention to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics during the NHL All-Star week in 2024. “I feel like it’s important for hockey as we continue to try to grow the game internationally and at home,” Connor McDavid explained after saying it was a dream come true. Now the League caught the drift of McDavid’s statement about growth.

Back in March of this year, the Italian Serie A legends Andrea Pirlo and Marco Materazzi swapped jerseys with Rangers center Mika Zibanejad at Madison Square Garden. Yet, that was only a hint of their collaboration. The Lega Serie A, NHL, and NHLPA have announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration that will see hockey stars join forces for promotional duties ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 2025 NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour, which kicks off on August 22, will happen in Milan, Italy, the host nation of the Winter Olympics. As per NHL.com, the players will participate in marquee events ahead of the Serie A opening day on August 23. “By bringing Lega Serie A legends and NHL stars together, we aim to create a synergy that showcases the best of each league,” said Andy Mitchell, CEO and Managing Director of Lega Serie A USA.

AD

via Imago NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers Jun 17, 2025 Sunrise, Florida, USA The Florida Panthers pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250617_hlf_na2_119

This story is developing…