brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Soccer

“Absolutely Disappointing”: Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT Upsets Fans As Mexico Dominates in Concacaf Gold Cup Finals

ByAbhishek Mishra

Jul 6, 2025 | 8:35 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“Our philosophy is to have the ball.” These were the words Mauricio Pochettino used when he was officially introduced as the new U.S. Men’s National Team head coach last year. Not just this, but adjectives like “aesthetic,” “good,” “exciting,” and, more importantly, “attacking” were used to clearly highlight the vision he had for how he wanted the Stars and Stripes to play. However, as of today, the USMNT is a far cry from what their new coach envisioned them to be.

USMNT leaves fans disappointed as Mexico overpowers Gold Cup final

“How is Mexico outpossessing the USMNT with a 16-year-old on the field?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

“Can someone explain to me what Agyemang offers to this side? I swear the last 3 games I’ve watched, he’s contributed very little to the overall possession of the side.”

“It’s very hard to watch the @USMNT play….they cannot figure out how to keep the ball nor deal with the whole crowd being against them.”

“Mexico has 8 shots compared to @USMNT having 1….just embarrassing.”

“The USMNT is lethargic and nowhere near WC-ready level. This is absolutely disappointing. BTW- where is Luna?”

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Pochettino's vision for USMNT just a pipe dream, or can they still turn it around?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved