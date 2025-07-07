“Absolutely Disappointing”: Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT Upsets Fans As Mexico Dominates in Concacaf Gold Cup Finals

“Our philosophy is to have the ball.” These were the words Mauricio Pochettino used when he was officially introduced as the new U.S. Men’s National Team head coach last year. Not just this, but adjectives like “aesthetic,” “good,” “exciting,” and, more importantly, “attacking” were used to clearly highlight the vision he had for how he wanted the Stars and Stripes to play. However, as of today, the USMNT is a far cry from what their new coach envisioned them to be.

USMNT leaves fans disappointed as Mexico overpowers Gold Cup final

“How is Mexico outpossessing the USMNT with a 16-year-old on the field?”

“Can someone explain to me what Agyemang offers to this side? I swear the last 3 games I’ve watched, he’s contributed very little to the overall possession of the side.”

“It’s very hard to watch the @USMNT play….they cannot figure out how to keep the ball nor deal with the whole crowd being against them.”

“Mexico has 8 shots compared to @USMNT having 1….just embarrassing.”

“The USMNT is lethargic and nowhere near WC-ready level. This is absolutely disappointing. BTW- where is Luna?”

(This is a developing story…)