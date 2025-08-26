After NWSL Exit, Portugal Star Follows Cristiano Ronaldo’s Legacy in a Surprising Move

If trendsetting were an art, Cristiano Ronaldo would be its Picasso. Beyond being the most-followed person on social media or flaunting a personality as iconic as his game, it’s his move to Al Nassr that truly proves the point. Since his unexpected arrival in the Middle East, the Portuguese superstar has sparked a footballing carnival, with big names like Neymar Jr., Karim Benzema, and many others trailing in his path. But who could have imagined his influence would spill over into the women’s game too, with his own country’s star, Jessica Silva, now following in his footsteps by surprisingly ditching the NWSL.

Weren’t expecting this one, were you? Well, it turns out Saudi Arabia’s riches are eager to make a mark in the women’s game too, aiming to rival the appeal of America’s NWSL and top European leagues like the WSL. After parting ways with Gotham FC as a free agent back in June, Silva has finally found a new home — at none other than Al Hilal. The news broke after both the player and the club announced the beginning of a new chapter on their respective social media accounts, with multiple posts.

The talented forward has signed a year-long deal with the Blue Waves as both sides expressed their excitement about this development. “I’m very happy to be here at Al Hilal. Let’s go!” said Silva. “It’s time to embrace a new challenge. A step forward that represents a huge professional opportunity, and also a chance to show that my values travel with me, wherever I go,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by سيدات الهلال (@alhilal_ws)

(This is a developing story…)