Aitana Bonmatí Joins Lionel Messi in Heartbreaking Achievement Amid Tough Euro Final Loss

All the laurels in the world won’t bring you joy if you get them at the cost of your team’s loss. That’s exactly how Lionel Messi felt after being awarded the Player of the Tournament title after Germany defeated Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final. “The truth is it doesn’t interest me at this moment,” admitted the soccer superstar after accepting the honor. And now, it looks like Aitana Bonmati will have to carry a similar burden.

Just hours ago, the Lionesses wriggled out a 3-1 victory over Spain to retain the Women’s Euro Cup. With the defeat, the Spaniards’ quest to win the coveted UEFA title came to an end despite a thunderous campaign at the international soccer competition. And yet, the 2x Ballon d’Or winner Bonmati had one silver lining even in the team’s loss.

ESPN FC took to X on July 27 to share how Bonmati will now be seated on the same bench as the Miami FC star after Spain’s loss to England tonight. “2x Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí is the latest player to have to accept the player of the tournament award after losing a final,” reads the caption of the social media update, as Bonmatí joins a long list of subdued heroes, which includes the likes of Lionel Messi and James Rodriguez.

Colombia’s Rodriguez won the Player of the Tournament award in 2024 despite the team suffering a defeat at the hands of Argentina. Lionel Messi probably chuckled, with flashbacks of himself winning the honor at the 2014 World Cup, the same tournament where the Colombian legend won the Golden Boot. Naturally, it would make it evident that Bonmati is in good company, even if it comes at the cost of having to cede ground at the Euro final. However, the Spanish 27-year-old’s painful facial expression while accepting the award would make many fans speculate that she would have gladly traded her personal achievement for her team’s glory.

The story is developing