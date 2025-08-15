Alert for NBA as MLS Recent Addition Surpasses LeBron James & Lionel Messi in Surprising Record

While it wasn’t exactly the dream debut that many had hoped for, Son Heung-Min did make his presence felt in the game against Chicago Fire. After all, he drew the penalty that led Denis Bouanga to clinch the 2-2 draw in the 81st minute. As if that wasn’t enough, it looks like his presence is being felt off the pitch as well, thanks to a rather surprising feat that has left even Lionel Messi and LeBron James playing catch-up.

Just days ago, an MLS-based fan page on X called @MLSMoves claimed that Heung-Min could become even bigger than Lionel Messi, the soccer icon who has been making flowers bloom in the US’s domestic league for the past two seasons. Claiming that the Korean might gain more fans in the country than even the Argentine World Cup winner, the fan-run page divided the community. But now, it seems like there was some shred of truth in the claim, as not only Messi, but even LeBron James might be ceding ground to the LAFC star.

On August 14, talkSPORT hit X to share how this year’s record-setting MLS signing left both Messi and James in the dust. “EXCLUSIVE: Heung-min Son surpasses Lionel Messi and LeBron James in outstanding feat,” notes the social media update before the accompanying link elaborates further on the matter. On the website article, talkSPORT highlights that the former EPL star’s jersey is the most sold in the world right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Despite it being just days since his transatlantic switch, Son is already rivalling MLS’s poster boy – Lionel Messi,” the article states, while sharing what LAFC’s GM, John Thorrington, had to say on this. “This is now the second week where we’re not just talking about the highest-selling football jersey in the MLS. It is the highest-selling jersey of any sport in the world right now,” Thorrington said.

AD

The LAFC general manager went on to clarify further that not only is Heung-Min selling more jerseys in the MLS, but he’s also outperforming other stars, including Messi and NBA icons like LeBron James and Stephen Curry. “If you take from when he signed at LAFC to now, he has sold more jerseys than any other athlete in the world,” Thorrington reiterated to satiate the inquisitive gaze of the show’s host, Andy Goldstein.

The article also refers to The Korea Times to highlight how Son’s transfer to LAFC is also allowing the team to experience higher-priced ticket sales. Los Angeles will take on San Diego FC at the end of this month, and ticket prices have already shot up from a humble $300 to $1,500. However, Thorrington emphasized that Son being seated in the same row as LeBron will only happen if the former Hotspur forward can also replicate the NBA’s great’s success. “The wisdom of this move will not be measured by commercial success, it will be measured by trophies and on-field success,” the LAFC GM said.

For context, as per an official update, the Lakers’ power forward remains the second-highest jersey-selling star in the NBA, based on the sales numbers from the 2024-25 season. James just recently bagged his 21st All-Star honors, and riding high on his success, the Lakers also continue to be the second-most merch-selling NBA franchise. While his recent form hasn’t been the best, he is continuing to post 23.6 points, 8.9 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.2 three-pointers on average per game. Considering LeBron is 40, such stats are nothing short of awe-inspiring, and help to showcase why James’ jerseys are still so highly sought.

But then again, it looks like Son is already en route to tainting James’ legacy with his heightened jersey sales. But can the soccer star also reflect the NBA stalwart’s success story?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can the LAFC’s newest lad match up to LeBron James’ legacy?

When LAFC announced the news of its latest signing, the whole world was shocked. After a decade of playing with the English Premier League powerhouse, Son signed with Los Angeles for a record MLS fee of $26 million. And yet, his first match didn’t go down as something memorable. Even though he had three shots on goal in addition to drawing the game-saving penalty, Son was far from satisfied with the result of the game.

via Imago MLS, Fussball Herren, USA LAFC at Chicago Fire FC Aug 9, 2025 Bridgeview, Illinois, USA Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-Min 7 celebrates a draw against the Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium. Bridgeview SeatGeek Stadium Illinois United States of America, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTaliaxSpraguex 20250809_tcs_es2_034

“Yeah, we tied the game, but as I said before, I think we should have won this game, and I’m a little bit disappointed,” he confessed after the game. Naturally, it could make many Americans smirk at the possibility of Son ever fairing well enough to be compared to LeBron James. After all, the basketball star, with three Olympic golds (with an Olympic MVP honor, to boot) and numerous NBA accolades to his name, LeBron is often considered one of the greatest basketball stars of all time, as well as one of the greatest stars in the history of sports.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Naturally, for Heug-Min to claim the kind of status as James’s would need the former to produce on the field en masse, and Thorrington justifiably can’t wait to see how his latest signee helps LAFC to rise through the ranks in the coming days. However, it does seem like Son has all the attention on him. Just a couple of days ago, Heung-Min had apparently been invited to throw out the first pitch at baseball games and even mark his presence in the NBA by participating in the tip-offs.

Well, that’s one way of showcasing your stardom.