Alex Morgan’s Fulfilled Childhood Note Resurfaces As USWNT Legend Set to Make San Diego History

Admit it—at least once in our lives, we all dreamed of becoming professional soccer players. Today, we may be following the beautiful game as ardent fans, but deep down, many saw their aim shift as fate had other plans. Yet, some were lucky enough to see that dream come true, and Alex Morgan proudly belongs to that group—someone who actually fulfilled her childhood ambition.

And if the former USWNT star ever needs a reminder of just how far she’s come and achieved, an old note she once wrote might be the perfect memory to bring it all back. We don’t know about you, but as a kid, Morgan might not have realized she was writing her own prophecy—one that would eventually turn into reality and make her a household name.

That’s because, back when Alex was little, she wrote a special note for her mother. Covered in heart doodles drawn in pencil, the message read: “Hi mommy! My name is Alex and I am going to be a professional athlete for soccer! I love you, always, Ali Cat.”