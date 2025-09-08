Alex Morgan Leaves Mother-Daughter Duo in Tears During Honorable NWSL Night in San Diego

Sunday, September 8, 2024 — Alex Morgan took to the field for the final time with San Diego Wave at Snapdragon Stadium after announcing her retirement from the beautiful game. Fast forward to today—same day, different year—as September 7, 2025, saw the former USWNT star return to the very same venue for an honorable night full of tributes and celebration. And if the atmosphere wasn’t emotional enough with Morgan watching from the sidelines as a retiree, she made it even more special for a mother-daughter duo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“San D13GOAT” was the theme for today’s San Diego Wave’s Matchday 19 clash against Houston Dash. Earlier, the California-based club had announced it would be retiring Alex Morgan’s jersey in a post-game ceremony—the first time in the young franchise’s history that such an honor has been bestowed. The most poignant moment, however, came before the match could even begin.

A mother-daughter duo, who apparently were the biggest fans of AM13, were brought down from the sidelines to make their dream come true of meeting the 2x World Cup winner. It was evident from a heartfelt, big, striking pink banner that the mother carried with herself, especially dedicated to Alex Morgan, which featured a big “ALEX” sign in bold baby-pink glitter letters. Below it, there was a touching message that read, “This mom worked extra hard to make her dream to see you come true.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A video shared by ESPN on X showcased the entire moment, as Morgan was seen halting for the mother and daughter. Both were stunned to meet their icon so much that they were literally in tears. Politely asking the former Orlando Pride star for a quick picture, the retired forward agreed to pose alongside the pink banner as well as a jersey she signed that was brought by the little teenage girl.

Both the mother and daughter were happy, still in tears as they tried to process the entire moment. Not to mention, a heartwarming moment as one has to give it up for the effort a parent put in to work hard enough to buy the tickets and ensure her daughter could live the dream of watching her soccer idol in action.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, it’s not as if this pair of fans were the only ones who left Snapdragon Stadium happily. The first 10,000 fans through the gates received a special pink headband—an iconic accessory Morgan made famous throughout her playing career. The rest of the evening was dedicated to the 36-year-old, who came to embrace her special moment.

AD

Even halftime turned into a tribute for Alex Morgan, thanks to the hardworking and spectacular efforts of acclaimed speed-painter Jessica Haas, who wowed the crowd by creating a portrait of the former striker in under 10 minutes. In fact, the night before the match, several landmarks across San Diego—including the convention center, the city and county administration building, Casa de Balboa, churches, and more—were lit up in pink to honor Morgan.

The Wave fittingly described the tribute as “lit up for a legend 🩷💙,” by sharing the pictures across social media. Additionally, former USWNT teammates and icons—including Tobin Heath, Sam Mewis, Becky Sauerbrunn, Julie Foudy, and Shannon MacMillan—recorded heartwarming messages to send their love to Alex on her special moment.

Finally, after the match, Morgan stepped in front of the fans, waving to them one last time on the pitch during her jersey retirement celebration. Then again, one certainly wouldn’t call it a perfect evening planned for the iconic American striker!

Not a pitch-perfect tribute for Alex Morgan!

While San Diego Wave and their fans certainly pulled out all the stops to honor Alex Morgan, the rivals were in no mood to participate in the celebrations. That’s because, by full-time, San Diego had endured a tough 0-3 defeat at the hands of the Houston Dash. The away side spoiled the party on Morgan’s jersey retirement night, firmly announcing themselves in the NWSL playoff push.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Alex Morgan

It all carried a sting of irony. Almost exactly one year ago, in her final NWSL appearance for the Wave, Morgan’s night also ended in disappointment. In her 13-minute appearance on the field, she missed a penalty against North Carolina Courage and watched her side fall 4-1 at Snapdragon Stadium. Talk about being unlucky!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then again, the bigger talking point tonight wasn’t the result on the scoreboard, but the legacy Morgan leaves behind—and the tribute she so rightly deserved.