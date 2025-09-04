Alex Morgan Recalls Upsetting Fan Interaction After Her SI Swimsuit Photoshoot: “This Is Weird”

“I feel empowered.” That’s how Alex Morgan described her experience when she took part in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot. Beyond her legendary status on the pitch, the retired USWNT star proved to be a true jack of all trades. While her feet brought her glory through dazzling performances, her stunning looks carved out a place for her in the modeling world as well. Yet, what should have been a proud career highlight ended up leading to one of the weirdest fan interactions she has ever experienced.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This surprising revelation came on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where host Alex Cooper asked Morgan about the double standards she faced, mainly about how much of her career conversations centered around her appearance rather than her game. “Oh man, I mean, it was… I can’t complain. I got a lot of opportunities because of it,” she admitted before revealing the uncomfortable side.

“But sometimes, it was really cringy. I would go on the internet and be like, ‘This is weird. This is really weird.’” When asked if there were specific moments that stood out, Morgan recalled one in particular: “Well, I don’t know. It was like going to an autograph signing and just having a guy come up with all of my swimsuit pictures and being like, ‘Oh, I want to just add to the collection in my man cave.‘ And I’m like, ‘I don’t care. Don’t tell me what you’re doing with this, please. This is weird.'”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Soccer: International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Women s Soccer-Germany at USA Nov 10, 2022 Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA United States forward Alex Morgan 13 warms up prior to the game against Germany at DRV PNK Stadium. Ft. Lauderdale DRV PNK Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20221110_ojr_na2_023

Sounds weird, right? Sadly, that’s exactly what happened with the two-time World Cup winner. For someone who has always enjoyed remarkable and heartwarming fan interactions, experiencing something so uncomfortable was unusual. Take, for example, her time with the San Diego Wave. After a 3-0 win against the Houston Dash in the 2023 NWSL season, Morgan stopped to meet young fans in the stands and ended up having an unforgettable exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A little girl, overwhelmed with excitement, handed her a pair of white Crocs to sign. The youngster could hardly believe it was happening—holding her hand to her face in shock—before bursting into tears of joy when Morgan returned the signed shoes.

The clip had even gone viral, melting hearts across social media, and Morgan herself reacted to the moment by sharing a picture from the interaction on Twitter with the caption: “My ‘Why’ in a picture.” She also highlighted another fan who patiently waited to get her USWNT shirt signed, reflecting just how much these connections mean to her.

AD

And then there’s this odd comment—one that, deep down, likely still makes the San Dimas, California, native cringe. But that doesn’t mean Morgan feels sorry for herself. In fact, she chooses to embrace it with pride.

Nothing will let down the spirits of Alex Morgan

Notably, it was back in 2012 when Alex Morgan started working with SI Swimsuit, where she made headlines with a bold body paint feature that instantly captured fans’ attention. Two years later, she was invited for a striking shoot on Guana Island. By 2019, the former Orlando Pride forward had earned the honor of gracing the magazine’s cover after a shoot in St. Lucia with several of her USWNT teammates—right before their unforgettable World Cup triumph in France.

via Imago November 13, 2022, Harrison, NJ, United States: HARRISON, NJ – NOVEMBER 13: Alex Morgan 13 of the United States huddles with her team after a game between Germany and USWNT at Red Bull Arena on November 13, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. Harrison United States – ZUMAt139 20221113_zaa_t139_114 Copyright: xBradxSmith/IsixPhotosx

No wonder in an interview with SI, she admitted how being featured alongside so many incredible women was quite a special moment. Heck, being on the cover shot alone made her shake off her nerves. Then again, looking at it every time, it makes us realize how far she has come over the years.

“I think a lot of times, especially online, as a female athlete, I’m put into a box, and I can’t sit out of that box without being judged. I’m unapologetic in the things that I do, the things I want to conquer, and really demanding of what we deserve,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For AM13, it wasn’t about showing off her body, but rather a testament to the daily training, discipline, commitment, and sacrifice required to compete at the highest level.

If that isn’t the definition of a serial winner, we don’t know what else is!