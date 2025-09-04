Alex Morgan Reveals Ex-coach’s Shocking Apology Years After Dismissing Her Soccer Talent

Perhaps the best way to silence your naysayers is not through words but through undeniable success. We’ve all been in situations where someone doubted us, questioned our abilities, or brushed aside our potential—only to feel the unmatched satisfaction of proving them wrong. That very feeling is one Alex Morgan knows all too well.

The U.S. Women’s National Team legend recently opened up about a striking moment from her past on the Call Her Daddy podcast. During the conversation, the former San Diego Wave star revealed how a coach, who once dismissed her soccer talent and raised serious doubts about her future, came back years later with a shocking apology.

“I’m smirking because I got a text from him last year. It was a long text. I would have to pull it up, but it was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I was in the wrong headspace at the time, and I really apologize for what I said, but it seems like you’ve done it well for yourself and blah blah.’ And I was just like, “Fuck this.” Like I’m not giving this the time of day at all.”

“Wait, I also love that it took him this long. Oh, like babe, I’m 20 plus years. I’m like, stop. You’re like fully winning like a World Cup, and he’s like can’t text you then, but now he’s finally like sliding in as you’re like retiring, and you’re like, ‘Bro, where has this been for the last two decades?'”

