Alexi Lalas and Carli Lloyd Reveal Their USMNT Captain Pick for 2026 World Cup

It’s less than a year till the 2026 World Cup kicks off with the US, Canada, and Mexico playing as the joint hosts of the FIFA tournament. Quite justifiably, the preparations for the upcoming biggest soccer tournament are at their peak. Under the circumstances, finding the right person who will lead the USMNT at the competition can be a decisive factor in how well the team performs next year, and two former USA soccer stars have already made their pick.

With the 2026 World Cup inching closer, the US is already getting the ball rolling to ensure that the public infrastructure is effective enough to cater to the attendees’ needs. Obviously, along with revamping its public services, the US also needs to do well on the soccer pitch to make the most of the home soil advantage. The best way to do that is by picking the right person who can help the entire locker room lock in on the objective.

On July 29, former USMNT star Alexi Lalas shared who he believes is the best fit to lead the national team into the 2026 World Cup via an X post through his Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast handle. “I would still think it was going to be Tyle Adams. If he is on the field, and if he is the Tyler Adams of old,” Lalas elaborated on the criterion on what makes the AFC Bournemouth midfielder the perfect choice as the USMNT captain for next year’s FIFA competition. But, like every veteran star of any sport, Alexi also had a Plan B in case Adams doesn’t make the cut.

“If not, then I would probably say…Tim Ream is going to be a starter unless somebody comes along here in the next 300-however many days that are left here,” the former Los Angeles Galaxy star noted how Ream’s wisdom can play a pivotal role in the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup Campaign. 2x FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Carli Lloyd agreed. “The captain takes on a little more media, has to navigate different things that may arise, but I’m going with you, Lex. I think Tim Ream would get it,” Lloyd also pledged her vote of confidence for the 37-year-old Charlotte FC star.

Over a long career, the St. Louis native has played for multiple clubs on both sides of the pond. Playing with the Bolton Wanderers and Fulham FC for over twelve years in Europe, Ream has amassed crucial experience on how the sport is played at various levels. As part of the USMNT, the MLS celebrity has won the CONCACAF Nations League twice, making Tim Ream one of the most decorated stars from the United States heading into the 2026 World Cup.

However, despite what Lalas and Lloyd say, Ream does have his critics.

Issues need to be addressed before the 2026 World Cup

In November last year, former USMNT star Charlie Davies claimed that Ream might not be the ideal face to lead the USMNT into the future. Maybe it was his age, or maybe it was Davies’ admiration for the defensive duo who have honed their skills in Europe. Whatever it was, Ream didn’t seem to evoke a sense of confidence in Charlie. Furthermore, Landon Donovan also claimed that the team looked imbalanced and urged the newly appointed head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, to find the right balance for the team’s center backs.

via Imago Soccer: Concacaf Gold Cup-Final-Mexico at USA Jul 6, 2025 Houston, Texas, USA Mexico forward Santiago Gimenez 11 kicks the ball past United States defender Tim Ream 13 in the second half during the 2025 Gold Cup Final at NRG Stadium. Houston NRG Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250706_ads_aj6_167

Ream, coincidentally, plays in that very position. Naturally, many fans would opine that the former USMNT stars’ views hold some weight and that giving Ream the captain’s armband for the 2026 World Cup could adversely impact the team’s overall performance. With the CWC proving that fans in the US are gearing up for the FIFA competition next year with passion, the USMNT coach might need to work out the edges to make sure his squad can adeptly return the love it is getting in the country.

So, who would be your captain of choice? Do you agree with Alexi and Carli? Or do you have someone else in your mind regarding the position? Tell us!