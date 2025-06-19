Ali Krieger Gives Credit for Life in American Soccer After ESPN Job to Former USWNT Teammate

In a world where soccer players often find themselves contemplating life after retirement, Ali Krieger always seemed to have it all figured out. The former USWNT star, who hung up her boots a couple of years ago, managed to navigate her post-soccer transition like few others. Today, she continues to wear multiple hats—working as a soccer analyst at ESPN, serving as an ambassador for her former NWSL team Gotham FC, investing in and advocating for women’s sports, and proudly embracing motherhood. While it’s her own grit and perseverance since her playing days that enable her to juggle so much, Krieger rather offers the majority of the credit to her former national teammate, Leslie Osborne.

Continuously playing at the highest level for over 18 years and still contributing to the game’s welfare purely for the sake of others is something not everyone does. And even after retirement, seeing that same passion persist—well, it’s nothing short of impressive. That’s exactly what Leslie Osborne acknowledged about Ali Krieger after inviting her to the latest episode of the Redefined podcast.

However, Ali was quick to shift the credit, pointing instead to the post-retirement journey of the former Chicago Red Stars forward, insisting that she learned it all from Leslie. “I took notes from your books because you showed what was possible after retiring, how to stay in the game but also kind of forge your path in other passions,” began Krieger during her hour-long talk.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You are one of a handful of former mentors and players that I was lucky to play with, to be able to help and kind of guide us along the way,” added the former Orlando Pride defender. Interestingly, it all began for Ali after she ended up having a realization that it was time to start thinking about her life after soccer.

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Leslie Osborne

The key was to figure out the things she would love to do. Simultaneously, she just had to get inspired by Osborne, who had also started wearing a lot of hats post-retirement. Aside from founding and co-owning Bay FC, Leslie stepped into the broadcasting world with Fox Sports, spearheading her podcast show, and even co-founding a beauty athleisure brand, Hustle Beauty.

That initially saw Krieger take baby steps into broadcasting, where she used to do gigs for both the MLS’ Orlando City and NWSL’s Pride. In fact, the Penn State alum said that being thrown in front of the camera saw her get much more comfortable in front of the camera. Rest, her love for discussing the beautiful game made her broadcasting integration much more comfortable.

“You find you’re way in what you love to do before the retirement was actually happening. I knew that needed to happen in order for me to feel more comfortable, leaving into the next space which I was ready for,” concluded Krieger. And next thing you know, not just broadcasting, the 2x World Cup winner was taking on many projects.

More recently, she joined as one of the key investors in League One Volleyball (LOVB), after witnessing the league’s vision of becoming a major league for women’s volleyball. But these aren’t the least of the things that Ali Krieger got inspired by Osborne!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ali Krieger also credits Leslie Osborne for USWNT’s biggest milestone

While the 40-year-old is happy with how things turned out both career-wise and life after it, none of them compares to her involvement in the US Women’s National Team’s equal pay fight against the US Soccer. “That’s something that I can say is one of my proudest moments in football—Accomplishing that with a group of bada** women,” admitted Krieger in a similar segment.

USA Today via Reuters Soccer: Womens World Cup-USA vs Netherlands, Jul 7, 2019 Lyon, FRANCE United States players Ashlyn Harris 18 , Megan Rapinoe 15 and Ali Krieger 11 celebrate after defeating the Netherlands in the championship match of the FIFA Women s World Cup France 2019 at Stade de Lyon. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports, 07.07.2019 19:34:12, 13013803, Netherlands, Ashlyn Harris, Lyon, United States, Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger, Soccer PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxChowx 13013803

In fact, it wasn’t just the involvement of fellow teammates, but also the guidance of the retired ones that Ali believes played a key role in their success. So what better moment there stood for the former Eintracht Frankfurt star to again give a shoutout to Osborne?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You [Leslie] helped us and motivated us to continue to fight, really get what we deserve, and kind of fight for that respect, alongside winning championships—that is something I’m so proud of,” concluded Krieger. Be that as it may, it is impressive how much Ali kept Leslie Osborne in her regards, literally as an icon, if one could say.

Couldn’t agree more with it, don’t you think? Share your thoughts in the comments.