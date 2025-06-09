Ali Krieger Makes Honest World Cup Revelation As New Team Inches Closer to $1 Million Prize Money

48 Men’s teams. 16 Women’s teams. 138 matches. Two $1 million prizes each—The 2025 edition of The Soccer Tournament (TST) followed its usual course—but in a fresh, exhilarating way. Having kicked off on June 4 at Soccer Park in Cary, NC, the six-day 7v7 tournament has unfolded just as fans anticipated. Time seems to have flown by, and now, we’ve reached the final stretch: the championship matches in both the men’s and women’s brackets are set to take place on June 9. Among the finalists is the U.S. Women’s team, now just one win away from claiming the coveted $1 million prize. It’s only natural to wonder about the grit and determination that carried them this far—and who better to capture those emotions than veteran star Ali Krieger?

The former USWNT defender is also competing in the third overall edition of the tournament, which first launched as a coed event in 2023 and is now in its second year as a separate men’s and women’s competition. For the past five days, Krieger and her teammates have given it their all in pursuit of the million-dollar prize and a second championship title. While fans have certainly felt the rising intensity, the former Gotham FC star has been experiencing something even deeper.

In fact, Krieger revealed that the adrenaline rush she felt during the recent TST semifinal against Reunion City Dallas—especially when the game dropped to a dramatic 3v3 in Target Score Time—surpassed anything she’d ever experienced, even during a World Cup match. “I think I was more nervous rather than a World Cup,” began Krieger in the aftermath of her side’s remarkable 2-0 victory over the Dallas side.

“because at least in the World Cup, first of all, there’s XI vs XI. You have more control because you’re out there playing. So when you’re on the side and you’re either a staff member or a coach or a player who’s not on the field at the moment,” added the former NWSL star.

“It’s so much more difficult because you can only control so much. You’re vocally leading, and that only goes so far. So I think I was a little more nervous because of that,” concluded the 40-year-old.