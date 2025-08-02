Ally Sentnor’s Successful USWNT Run Leads to Record $600,000 NWSL Trade

Can you imagine yourself scoring a top-right banger in front of a massive crowd? That, too, as your first-ever goal for the national team? Well, Ally Sentnor is one of the few players who successfully fulfilled that dream in reality. The 21-year-old has been on a sensational rise ever since, making waves with the USWNT game in and game out. And it looks like keeping up that momentum has paid off, as she just completed a record-breaking $600,000 NWSL trade.

Having started off her American dream with the Utah Royals as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft, Sentnor played just a little over a season for the Sandy club to move 1,079 miles away and join league rivals Kansas City Current in the ongoing secondary window that usually runs from July 1 to August 25.

Though Utah is bound to receive the $600,000, ESPN reports that the Current will pay it in several instalments, keeping in mind the NWSL’s net transfer threshold. While the initial 50%, around $300,000, has been paid, the remaining $200,000 will be transferred next year, followed by the remaining $100,000 in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Ally Sentnor

AD

In fact, the Royals could receive up to an extra $100,000 down the line, depending entirely on performance-based add-ons, per the source familiar with the deal. Wait, there’s more. How does the inclusion of a future sell-on clause sound, as Utah will be getting 20% in the case of any future transfer?

No wonder this is quite a significant offer from Kansas City and a steal deal, considering they haven’t sent any players the other way around. It also explains how Utah Royals got convinced, as the truth of the matter is that they had been entertaining trade conversations with many other interested parties in the league.

Her high demand comes as no surprise. Ally Sentnor has been turning heads from early on in her career. She made her mark at the University of North Carolina with an impressive 21 goals in 48 appearances. Her standout college career earned her titles like 2023 ACC Midfielder of the Year, a spot on the All-ACC First Team, and Third-Team All-American honors.

Internationally, the Hanson, Massachusetts native has steadily climbed the ranks, representing the U.S. at the U17, U18, and U20 levels. She even captained the U-20s to a bronze medal at the 2024 Women’s World Cup before making her senior debut under Emma Hayes in a scoreless draw against England at Wembley in November 2024.

Since then, the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year winner has made over 12 appearances for the American ladies, notching four goals and two assists. Either way, this is quite a remarkable transfer of Ally Sentnor to the KC Current. Already acing the NWSL with a top spot in the domestic table, this arrival surely boosts the ranks of Vlatko Andonovski’s side.

Not to mention that Sentnor is one of the few players in the women’s league to have earned a comparison with none other than Lionel Messi. “I have not seen a woman’s player that has demonstrated [Lionel] Messi-like qualities,” remarked USWNT icon Tobin Heath. Even Julie Foudy termed Ally a must-watch talent, stating, “This is a kid that’s on the rise.”

Ally Sentnor sends a heartwarming message to Utah Royals supporters

Of course, given how the Utah Royals have provided a perfect platform for Ally Sentnor to kickstart her career, it’s only natural for the talented playmaker to bid farewell to her first NWSL team. While taking to Instagram, the former North Carolina Tar Heels star began, “Thank you to the Royals for drafting this small town girl and giving me the opportunity to start a lifelong dream of playing professional soccer.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While further thanking everyone in the team for giving her all the kinds of opportunities and experiences both on and off the field, Sentnor applauded the Royals family, expressing her gratitude for showering her with a world of support and love, even hoping that moving forward, they continue to inspire her in the same way.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Ally Sentnor

Even though Sentnor may have signed for a rival outfit, deep down, she’ll never stop supporting the Utah Royals. “The friends and relationships I have built here will last a lifetime. I have so much love for you all! Even though my time at Utah has come to an end, I’ll be cheering for each of you and celebrating all of your success,” concluded Ally.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Notably, the talented forward has been heavily invested with the Royals this season, having made 13 appearances so far, but only being able to notch a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, her previous debut season saw her make 24 appearances, notching three goals and four assists.

Regardless, for now, Ally Sentnor is gearing up for a new chapter, as we wish the talented forward the best of luck for her future endeavours.