Things have been going anything but smoothly for Angel City FC. Already enduring major uncertainty in their ongoing 2025 NWSL regular season campaign, the Los Angeles side is in a major squad dilemma. Just days ago, they bid farewell to not one but two star players, Katie Zelem and Alanna Kennedy, to London City Lionesses. Now, the spotlight shifts to their talented youngster, Alyssa Thompson, with the upcoming Bay FC match only fueling the growing transfer rumors.

That’s because the 20-year-old is missing not only from the starting XI but also from the bench. For the record, there’s no injury issue keeping her out. Instead, Angel City’s player availability report lists Alyssa Thompson as out with an “excused absence.” The exact reason behind this so-called “excused absence” remains unknown.

Notably, it was only last week that Guardian reporter Tom Garry reported Chelsea had already reached out to the Los Angeles-based club, expressing a strong desire to wrap up the deal before the transfer window officially closes this coming Thursday. Considering there are now just a handful of days remaining for WSL clubs to make signings, it raises the possibility that Thompson’s absence could very well be connected to ongoing efforts to finalize her anticipated switch to the West London side.

Given Thompson’s meteoric rise since her 2022 debut, it’s only natural to see one of the biggest clubs in the world poach one of the most sought-after young talents in women’s football. How quickly that will happen is something that remains to be seen.

So far, no concrete details have emerged, including the exact transfer fee that Chelsea would be required to pay. However, it’s widely believed that securing Alyssa Thompson would force the WSL champions to break the world transfer record. That’s because reports suggest this is essentially a cash-ready deal awaiting only final approval, highlighting just how determined the English giants are to sign the young winger.

Drafted at just 18, Thompson has already featured in 16 NWSL regular-season games this year, recording six goals and two assists. In 2024, she tallied five goals and seven assists across 26 matches, following up her debut season, where she netted four times and added two assists in 21 appearances.

Internationally, Thompson has earned 22 caps. After her call-up during the much-criticized 2023 World Cup campaign, she has become a consistent figure for the USWNT under former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes. Good work on connecting the dots, as this very coach is perfectly suited to mentor her through a possible move to England. Such a transfer would only strengthen Chelsea’s attack, already boasting stars like Sam Kerr, Catarina Macario, and Mayra Ramírez.

If completed, this would mark Chelsea’s second marquee American signing of the year after their $1.1 million acquisition of Naomi Girma in January. Not to mention, it would be a significant USWNT link-up in London as well. Still, this isn’t solely about Thompson’s decision — Angel City’s stance will also play a major role, leaving fans questioning how the club views her future.

The potential exit of Alyssa Thompson speaks volumes for Angel City!

Already, fans haven’t coped with the double exit of Katie Zelem and Alanna Kennedy, and here we are, hearing the possibility of yet another exit from BMO Stadium in the form of Alyssa Thompson. Well, given Zelem and Kennedy’s age, veterans of 29 and 30 years, respectively (even though keeping them for a couple more years wouldn’t have harmed ACFC), it’s understandable why their exit was confirmed.

But Thompson? 20 years and a world-class talent that is only emerging? Quite surprising. Sure, in exchange, they will be getting a good payday, but it’s still a pretty risky move to consider. Not to mention the current domestic situation of Angel City, who are struggling at 10th place, fighting for the top eight spot to at least think of getting into the playoffs.

But that’s certainly not the case for them, as they are rather allowing whatever we have heard so far. Perhaps it’s a long-term strategy that might benefit them later. For now, it remains to be seen what happens at this stage regarding Alyssa Thompson.