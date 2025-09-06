brand-logo
Alyssa Thompson Reveals USWNT Coach Emma Hayes’ Major Help in Big Chelsea Move

ByAbhishek Mishra

Sep 5, 2025 | 10:06 PM EDT

Alyssa Thompson’s European dream has officially become reality. The 20-year-old forward has sealed a record-breaking switch from Angel City FC to Women’s Super League champions Chelsea. The Blues confirmed her arrival on a five-year contract for over a $1.3 million deal, making her their most expensive signing to date and underlining the club’s intent to refresh its frontline for the future. However, what makes this transfer even more intriguing is the role Chelsea and USWNT boss Emma Hayes reportedly played behind the scenes.

At least Thompson herself says so, sharing how her US Women’s National team boss, who spent over 12 years with the Blues, was the one who ended up inspiring her to move to Europe. “Emma [Hayes] always talks about her experiences at Chelsea in the national team, and just like how much she loved it,” began the talented forward while speaking to the club.

“But when I talked to Emma about coming here, she really wanted to make sure this was the right decision for me. She really supports her players. She was asking me the right questions to really make me understand if I truly wanted to be here or not.”

“Having her prod me with those questions helped me know in my heart that I actually did want to come here, even though there would be difficult things that I might face.”

(This is a developing story…)

