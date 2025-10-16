Alyssa Thompson Shares Teary Message on Christen Press’ Retirement Post First Champions’ League Goal

“Thank you, football — for this beautiful life.” And just like that, the soccer world received perhaps the most heartbreaking news of the year: Christen Press is retiring from the beautiful game. Sure, there had been signs that this day might come, but even so, it’s no surprise that many are struggling to grasp the news. Among those deeply affected was her former Angel City teammate, Alyssa Thompson.

After all, it was evident from comments like “Is this real???” and “THIS HAS TO BE AI” that the former NWSL starlet herself made on the very Instagram post that was accompanied by a touching photo of a young Press running across the field in a red jersey and another of her handing a golden ball to her father. Yet, reality always hits hardest, even overshadowing the present. For Thompson, who earlier today scored her first goal for Chelsea since her debut in September, that too, in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, as her side secured an emphatic 4-0 win.

Despite the joy of her milestone, Alyssa couldn’t hide her emotions as she reflected on Christen Press’ retirement after the game. “Oh… there are so many thoughts. I just love her so much as a teammate, as a friend,” began the 20-year-old forward while speaking to the CBS Sports Golazo show. “I feel like she helped me so much with my confidence. Being a player I am today, even just like coming here and talk to her about it, she’s been such a big part of my journey. I have always looked up to her.”

Talking about Press’ retirement news ended up making the former Angel City youngster emotional. She further expressed her gratitude for being able to share the pitch alongside the former USWNT star. Calling her “Such an amazing person,” Alyssa insisted on how much of a privilege it was to be able to share some remarkable moments. “I’m really happy for her. This is a decision she made for herself. But also, I’m very sad to see her go…it’s kind of crazy,” concluded the Chelsea forward.

Indeed, quite an understandable feeling, considering Christen Press was a player that Thompson had looked up to since she started kicking the ball. But this was something that had to happen someday. And as it happened, the iconic striker concluded her career on quite a remarkable note. Making 155 appearances, 64 goals, and 43 assists for the USWNT, even securing two FIFA Women’s World Cups, call it more than just a job well done.

The time also came with some major downhills. Following a grueling 781-day recovery from a serious ACL injury that demanded four surgeries, the 36-year-old forward made an impressive return to the pitch in July 2024. Yet, throughout the 2025 season, she has mostly appeared as a substitute. Even as it left fans frustrated, Press had her reasons to announce her retirement, which she shared on a recent episode of The RE—CAP Show, co-hosted with her wife, Tobin Heath.

“I was torn all season, and probably even the season before. I would have bet that I would play one more year because I was waiting for something to force me to stop,” Press said, explaining that she could have told her dad that the club didn’t want to sign her or that her body couldn’t handle playing anymore. Instead, she found it difficult to tell him that she was choosing not to play despite being physically able and still loving the game. “I chose the rest of my life, and I chose it now,” she added.

So this might work as an explanation for ardent fans, and more importantly, Alyssa Thompson, who certainly held the 36-year-old striker in high regard. In fact, little did Christen Press play a role in shaping the youngster’s career, making it quite a full-circle moment.

Alyssa Thompson also receives a tribute from Christen Press

Alyssa Thompson might have gone the extra mile to forget about her own happiness of scoring her first goal and instead talk about Christen Press’ retirement news. However, know that the former Manchester United forward didn’t let her emotional announcement overshadow her former teammate’s own moment. In the midst of reposting Instagram stories that saw Press earn significant congratulations from the soccer world, the ACFC veteran took time to celebrate Thompson’s goal by reposting it and writing a fitting caption that read, “Also, @alyssthomp scoring her first Champions League goal feels like a full circle moment for this emotional day. Go on!”

via Imago Source: Instagram/ @pagan_god, Jim Sabo

Well, Press just had to make such a gesture. After all, call her one of the biggest fans of Alyssa Thompson, as the 2x World Cup winner once wore the youngster’s USWNT shirt to a friendly match. Additionally, Thompson herself once revealed how much CP23 used to help her in terms of helping her develop the youngster’s game. “As an older sister, I feel like I crave some advice…I feel like I’ve just learned so much from her.” Likewise, a similar feeling was echoed by Press, who said, “I’m now kind of showing Alyssa how I trained to become a goalscorer,” while speaking to the Los Angeles Times.

So one can certainly call it a full-circle moment. Also, one thing is certain: Alyssa Thompson is ready to conquer the world. After all, she has been given guidance by a jewel of the beautiful game. Christen Press, your legacy lives on forever, and Thompson is certainly going to make sure it does!