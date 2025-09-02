American CEO Makes Six Million FIFA World Cup Prediction, Hoping for Major Soccer Boost in the States

2026 is the year every ardent American soccer fan has been waiting for. It represents a moment of both pride and joy for the United States as the country gears up to co-host the 23rd edition — and the first expanded version from 32 to 48 teams — of the iconic FIFA World Cup, alongside Mexico and Canada, from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It may have taken more than three decades for this prestigious tournament to return to U.S. soil, but it’s coming back in a massive way. So ask yourself: would you really expect the hype around this event to be just ordinary?

If so, American soccer insiders are ready to prove you wrong. With only 10 months left before the tournament kicks off, it was only fair for Ohio State’s Sports and Society Initiative to organize a discussion featuring key figures in U.S. soccer. The panel included national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino, FOX Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks, and National Soccer Hall of Famer turned FOX Sports analyst Alexi Lalas.

The event, moderated by FOX Sports host and reporter Jenny Taft, took place at the WOSU Community Theater and explored how hosting the World Cup could reshape the sport’s future in America. Starting with head coach Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentinian tactician emphasized that the expansion to 104 matches spread across three countries could shape how future generations of U.S. soccer players perceive the sport.

“[It’s] a key factor to have the influence in the kids to start to also to see soccer in a different way,” Pochettino said, as compiled via the report shared by The Lantern. “Or similar to basketball, American football, hockey, or baseball.” Agreeing with the former Chelsea boss was Lalas, who insisted that this presents a remarkable opportunity for his nation to change how they see themselves in the global soccer landscape—hopefully “in a much more positive way.”

Shanks reflected on how meaningful it will be for U.S. players to showcase their talent on a worldwide stage. According to him, carrying the red, blue, and white colors is the highest privilege an athlete or coach can experience, with the next greatest privilege being the chance to display that pride before a global audience.

Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – Group B – United States v Wales – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar – November 21, 2022 United States players pose with their flag before the match

He also pointed out that, beyond shaping the future of American soccer, the tournament’s true weight lies in the surge of international visitors it’s expected to draw. “We’re going to have, I think, something like over 6 million visitors in the month come over [to America] just for the World Cup,” Shanks said. “We’re going to celebrate absolutely every culture that comes in.”

Well, part of Shanks’ confidence stems from the fact that, after so many decades, the World Cup is returning to U.S. soil — not to mention that fans across the nation will be eager to witness some of the best teams and players competing in cities from New York to San Francisco. In fact, the Fox Sports CEO believes that few truly realize how massive this event will be for a country like the U.S.

“It’s going to take the country by storm,” added Shanks, emphasizing how the Fourth of July will feature not one, but two World Cup games, including one in Philadelphia. The expectation, according to Shanks, is that “this country is going to go absolutely bonkers for this tournament.”

Sounds pretty neat, right? Well, it should be considered the amount of preparation that the host nation has done alongside their North American neighbors. From providing state-of-the-art facilities to expecting a promising financial boom, the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings a whole package for America.

Expect a “ never seen before ” 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States

Part of the sudden growth of the beautiful game in the United States comes from how the domestic league has evolved. In fact, Shanks considers it a “key component to how far we can eventually go and sustain our World Cup and international performance.” Take the MLS, for instance—players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Zlatan Ibrahimović have followed in the footsteps of David Beckham, who opened the door to something great, laying a solid foundation for growing interest in the sport among Americans.

Instagram/USMNT

With such a response, the coverage of soccer has evolved dramatically, and Lalas believes this shift has also changed how Americans view the game. Gone are the days when every little detail had to be explained or “dumbed down.” It’s like America is getting pro at the very sport they often struggled to recognize. No wonder Lalas wrapped up the panel by sharing his high expectations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup: “It’s going to be a party of the likes of which you have never seen,” he concluded.

