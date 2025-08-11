Amid Lionel Messi’s Absence, Inter Miami Falls Hard Despite Early Fight Against Orlando City

Lionel Messi’s injury in the game against Club Necaxa last week concerned many fans as he left the pitch in the 11th minute clutching his leg in visible discomfort. He subsequently missed the following match against Pumas UNAM. And while he might have his family to fall back on as he recovers, Inter Miami couldn’t help but feel his absence against Orlando City.

“Leo is fine. It will be crazy to take him to Orlando, because of everything that is ahead [games ahead], but we are optimistic that he will be back with the team soon,” head coach Javier Mascherano explained. The Argentine, who had tangled awkwardly with two defenders during an early attacking move, stayed down clutching his leg before medical staff rushed in. After a brief examination on the pitch, he was helped off, with Inter Miami later confirming that it was a minor muscle injury in his right leg.

And as the team captain was not present in the locker room, the Miami team suffered a terrible loss against Orlando City on August 10. With Lionel Messi absent from the lineup, Orlando City capitalized on the opportunity to stamp its authority in Florida’s fiercest soccer rivalry. Guided by head coach Óscar Pareja, the Lions delivered a commanding performance, dismantling Inter Miami 4-1 in a heated clash. The emphatic win ignited celebrations among Orlando fans and dealt a heavy setback to Miami’s pursuit of the Supporters’ Shield, further fueling the competitive fire between the two sides.

Purple reigned almost from the opening whistle. Colombian forward Luis Muriel, riding the high of a recent Leagues Cup hat trick. He wasted no time making his mark in his MLS comeback. Just two minutes in, he found space inside the box and coolly tucked the ball away. And handed Orlando an early grip on the match. Meanwhile, Inter Miami struggled to gain ground, demanding leadership from Rodrigo De Paul or Luis Suárez. Yet, it was young midfielder Yannick Bright who electrified the crowd with a powerful volley past Orlando’s goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. He leveled the score at 1-1.

And to fast forward it to the end of the game, Miami fought hard but couldn’t find a breakthrough. Their failed attempts left them vulnerable to a swift counterattack that resulted in Orlando’s fourth goal. Marco Pasalic found himself unmarked inside the box, and although Ustari made an impressive initial save, the Croatian quickly reacted to grab the rebound and seal a memorable 4-1 victory for Orlando. To conclude, it was a devastating loss, which signifies how important Lionel Messi is for the Miami team.

When will Lionel Messi return to Inter Miami?

Messi hasn’t yet completed the required 10-day recovery after his injury in the Leagues Cup on August 2. He is expected to receive medical clearance next week, just in time for Inter Miami to welcome the struggling Los Angeles Galaxy, MLS’s lowest-ranked team this season, at Chase Stadium on Saturday, August 16, with kickoff at 7:30 PM ET.

via Imago Inter Miami CF v SE Palmeiras: Group A – FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Lionel Messi right winger of Inter Miami and Argentina lies injured on the pitch during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Internacional CF Miami and SE Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens Florida United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJosexBretonx originalFilename:bretonhernandez-intermia250623_np8Pe.jpg

According to the official statement, “his medical clearance will hinge on how well he responds to treatment and his overall recovery.” Since the injury is relatively minor, there’s optimism that the Argentine superstar might be available for the Leagues Cup quarterfinals against Tigres. The real uncertainty lies in whether he’ll be match-fit enough to see meaningful action before facing the tough Mexican side.

So far, Inter Miami’s captain has missed games against Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup and against Orlando City. And per Marca, Messi may be available for the matches on August 16 against the LA Galaxy, on August 20 against the Tigers, and on August 23 against the DC United. Let’s see when he will return to the grass.