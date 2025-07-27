Amid Lionel Messi’s Suspension Drama, Inter Miami Fans Divided Over Rodrigo De Paul’s Signing

Inter Miami isn’t just riding a wave, it’s been completely reshaped by the Messi phenomenon. Since the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi landed in South Florida, the club has exploded in both relevance and revenue. Once crawling around $50–60 million annually in 2022, the team was projected to generate a staggering $200 million by the end of 2024. The Messi effect hasn’t just brought attention; it’s built a global brand. Forbes now pegs Inter Miami’s valuation at $1.2 billion, catapulting it into the ranks of the most valuable soccer clubs in North America.

But even after his contributions at the highest level, Messi was suspended for one game by Major League Soccer. League said in a statement. “Inter Miami CF’s Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the club’s match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 26, due to their absence at this week’s Major League Soccer All-Star Game. Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match.” The suspension was followed by his and Jordi Alba’s absence in the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX game on July 25. The All-Stars won the game with a 3-1 record despite both stars not showing up.

The Inter Miami coach has been vocal about the need for his players’ recovery and rest. But there is another angle to the story with other possible repurcussions of the suspension itself. The Argentine superstar is reportedly not pleased with the league’s decision. Per experts, this one-game suspension could have major consequences in the future.

Sports Illustrated’s Ben Steiner highlighted that one of the biggest worries has to do with Messi’s contract. His contract runs out at the end of 2025. That timing opens doors for him to leave the MLS. For MLS, that’s a pretty scary thought. Imagine losing your biggest star, especially when the MLS has been seeing a meteoric rise, leaving other leagues like the MLB in the dust. That kind of setback could seriously shake the league’s momentum.

But there is another twist to this story. In a recent report, Leo’s closest Argentinian teammate is joining him on the Inter Miami team. ESPN FC reported on X on July 26, “Inter Miami has signed Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético de Madrid. De Paul will initially join the club on loan through the 2025 MLS season.” And added, “Back with Messi 🤩🐐.” The midfielder is known for protecting Messi on the pitch. The duo has played side by side in many big matches for Argentina.

“What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the club’s history,” De Paul said after landing on the Miami team’s roster. His move adds more strength to Inter Miami’s midfield. But fans, well, they had a mixed bag of reactions.

Fans react to Miami’s signing of Lionel Messi’s Argentinian teammate

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul’s legendary connection for Argentina is still fresh in the minds of fans—and the prospect of that duo reuniting at Inter Miami is setting MLS fans abuzz. One fan, overwhelmed with nostalgia and excitement, commented on ESPN FC’s post: “De Paul reuniting with Messi at Inter Miami—that connection from Argentina’s World Cup win is about to spice up MLS. That diagonal ball to Messi vs France is still living rent-free in my head. Class never fades.”

The reference is to De Paul’s exquisite pass in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France—a moment that showcased his vision and Messi’s brilliance. Together, Messi and De Paul have been at the heart of Argentina’s recent golden run, which includes not just the 2022 World Cup but also Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024. Another fan joined in with excitement about what De Paul could bring to Major League Soccer:

“De Paul to Inter Miami? Now that’s a big move! 🔥 His energy, creativity, and grit are exactly what the team needs. Can’t wait to see him light up MLS, this one’s gonna be fun! 🇺🇸⚽💪.”

via Imago Credit: Instagram.com/ Rodrigo De Paul

Amid the excitement, speculation about Messi’s future has also been stirred. A fan reassured the Miami faithful, suggesting Messi’s presence is secure—at least for now: “He is extending his contract definitely, it was Rodrigo’s condition that he will sign only if Messi extends.” However, not everyone is convinced. One skeptical fan countered: “I think Messi ain’t gonna extend his contract so it makes sense.”

As of now, Lionel Messi’s current deal with Inter Miami runs through the end of the 2025 MLS season. While no official extension has been announced, MLS Commissioner Don Garber recently expressed optimism, saying he’s “hopeful” that Messi and the Beckham-led ownership group will agree to prolong his stay in the league. With De Paul’s rumored move heightening speculation, another fan observed: “Inter Miami is slowly turning into Argentina FC, and nobody’s stopping them.”

It’s a fair remark—Inter Miami already features several of Messi’s Argentine teammates, including Facundo Farías and former Barcelona comrades like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Still, even with De Paul’s potential arrival, fans remain anxious about Messi’s future. Until there’s official word from the club, speculation will continue. For now, the idea of seeing De Paul and Messi in MLS together again is enough to keep fans talking—and hoping.