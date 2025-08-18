Amid Ongoing USMNT Backlash, Christian Pulisic Achieves Huge First in AC Milan’s Recent Win

The 2025–26 season has officially arrived, and Christian Pulisic knew exactly what he had to do. In recent days, the USMNT superstar has been in the headlines — not necessarily for the wrong reasons, but not entirely for the right ones either. The 26-year-old found himself under an unflattering yet bold spotlight following the release of his documentary’s final episodes, drawing criticism from some fans and pundits alike. However, Pulisic knew precisely how to turn the tide in his favor.

The American skipper once again let his game do the talking to send a perfect response. Having reunited with his domestic teammates after a lengthy summer break to finally kick off with a fresh campaign, Christian Pulisic played a crucial role in helping AC Milan secure their first win in their inaugural game.

The Rossoneri hosted Italy’s second division side SSC Bari at San Siro for the first round of the Coppa Italia and managed to secure an easy 2-0 win over the Serie B side. While the opener from Rafael Leao opened the scoring within 14 minutes, it took just three minutes after the commencement of the second half to see Pulisic add a second.

This domestic cup clash proved especially significant for AC Milan, as star veteran signing Luka Modrić also made his much-anticipated debut. However, re-appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri was absent from the dugout, serving a suspension. In his place, assistant coach Marco Landucci took charge, which also proved favorable.

Sadly for Milan, Rafael Leao had to leave the pitch just three minutes after scoring the opener. The Portuguese winger appeared to have injured his calf and was seen leaving in discomfort, making fans concerned. Even Landucci had no real update on the talented striker, saying, “I can’t tell you that. He came off because of this discomfort. We didn’t want to take too many risks. Let’s see in the coming days what the medical tests say,” as per Milan Reports.

Max Allegri won’t like this update very much, considering the Rossoneri are beginning their Serie A season next week. Perhaps the more positive take would be Pulisic getting his name on the scoresheet, which, of course, holds more significance than one could think of!

Performing well is a necessity for Christian Pulisic!

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup is done and dusted for months, yet it has only seen the former Chelsea star still get dragged into the mud by some over his choice to skip playing the tournament due to fatigue. This only saw the talented forward hit back at his critics. For instance, the AC Milan star found former USMNT stars like Landon Donovan criticizing the Golden Generation for their alleged lack of commitment to the national team the “most annoying thing”. With opinions flying in every direction, the 26-year-old found himself disheartened.

via Imago Ac Milan – Newcastle United Fc Christian Pulisic of Ac Milan during warm up before during the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Newcastle United FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Milano Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Italy Copyright: xMarcoxCanonierox

“In my opinion, everyone just disrespected me in a lot of ways and completely forgot what I have done for this national team in 10 years. It sucks,” he said. And it wasn’t just Pulisic speaking out — his father, Mark, a former footballer, along with teammate Tim Weah, also took jabs at the critics.

While ardent fans turned their backs against their nation’s own Captain America, ex-players like Alexi Lalas also didn’t hold back, slamming the former Dortmund star for “whining about being criticized.” Simply put, the temperature is a bit high back in the States over how Pulisic has portrayed himself in the docuseries.

Thankfully, his goal in today’s game may soften many people’s stance — something he can build on to carry his momentum forward. Having recorded 17 goals and 12 assists in over 50 games for AC Milan last season, it’s only natural to expect this level of performance from him, at least to help ease his country’s critical viewpoint toward him.