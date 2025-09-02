Angel City Coach Gets Brutally Honest About Alyssa Thompson’s Chelsea Rumors: “Players Need to Adapt”

At last, the cat is finally out of the bag! The past few days have seen Angel City FC youngster Alyssa Thompson get heavily linked with a surprise move to Chelsea. Already, the NWSL side had announced the exit of not one but three players this season, including Julie Dufour, Katie Zelem, and Alanna Kennedy. Now it’s Thompson who is making waves for the very same reason. While nothing has been finalized, ACFC head coach Alexander Straus has already come out with his thoughts on the whole situation.

In the aftermath of his side’s crucial 2-1 win over Bay FC in the Matchday 18 regular-season game, the former Bayern Munich boss was quizzed on the possibility of Alyssa Thompson potentially leaving NWSL for WSL. Interestingly, Straus began, “Not much [clarification to offer] but I can say a couple of things. We have lost, without Alyssa — which I don’t know to be honest; I cannot comment on that and how the situation is — we lost three other international players, and we got better.”

“This group, the way they work and how they can grow together, I’m so proud of them today. Because it’s not been easy with all of these things, speculation, and stuff,” added the Norwegian tactician, vocally highlighting that no one is bigger than the club, before urging his players to focus on putting together their values. Straus also didn’t shy from taking a dig at those who have already left and are thinking of leaving, stating that their actions do affect the entire group.

“It’s not easy, but it’s how you manage it,” he said, highlighting how the past couple of days have been “honestly difficult” for the team. One such instance transpired in today’s Bay FC win, where Alyssa Thompson wasn’t in the team, either the starting XI or on the bench. Her reason? “Excused absence,” something which the 49-year-old admitted often leaves him stranded in a difficult position.

After all, it only ends up seeing Alexander change his entire system that he might have had planned for a long time. In fact, it’s something that happened before the Orlando Pride game, which, even though they won with a narrow scoreline, the sudden absence of Alanna Kennedy and Katie Zelem (London City Lionesses) and Julie Dufour (Portland Thorns) to make their respective moves compelled them to adapt to new things.

Then again, it’s something that he wants his team to be prepared for. “The players need to adapt to new things. I’m really, really proud of them,” added the former Norway U23, U19 head coach, praising his side for helping him secure the crucial three points, while also shutting the unnecessary outside noise for the entire 95 minutes. “We became something bigger than just the 11 or 12, 13, 14, 15 players… and that’s beautiful to see, to be honest,” Straus concluded.

It seems Alexander Straus has found his mojo with Angel City players, even as a sudden transfer predicament has fallen upon them. Regardless, it also feels like the perfect response to the ongoing Alyssa Thompson situation. Speaking of which, is this the end of the road for the USWNT star in the NWSL?

So, is Alyssa Thompson moving on from Angel City?

Fun fact: the transfer window is officially ending this coming Thursday. And witnessing Alyssa Thompson go AWOL from today’s victory game only makes it evident that something’s cooking up. While the term “excused absence” can mean a lot of different things, one has to know that it was a similar reason given by the likes of Zelem, Kennedy, and Dufour. So it can go either way.

Honestly, even if it does, the move will personally benefit the 20-year-old a lot. After all, it’s Chelsea we’re talking about. Having just signed Thompson’s fellow USWNT teammate and ex-NWSL rival at San Diego Wave, Naomi Girma, for a whopping $1.1 million deal, hearing the WSL giants’ name means the party is more than interested in Alyssa.

Not to mention the forward’s move could also turn out to be a similar record-breaking deal, at least that’s what the sources have reported. Either way, there has been no confirmation whatsoever so far. Only time will tell the real truth. For now, share your views in the comments below.