Angel City’s New Head Coach Alex Straus Puts NWSL Fans Above European Crowd Post First Game in the US

”Such an amazing experience that you don’t have in Europe—or in the UK, at least,” is how Gotham FC defender Jess Carter once described her time in the NWSL so far. Mind you, this comes from a very player who has enjoyed the highest tides of success with Chelsea, even securing prestigious silverware. But within months of her time in the States-based women’s soccer league since 2024, it has been the remarkable atmosphere that remains a highlight for Carter. So when new Angel City boss Alexander Straus also joined from Bayern Munich earlier this month, little did we have similar expectations from the Norwegian tactician.

And boy did we stand correct—literally, it is the eighth day for Straus as a new ACFC head coach, and guess what, he is already in love to witness the passion of ardent NWSL fans. Well, this heartfelt confession came during the post-match presser. Despite his first game ending in a 2-2 draw against Chicago Stars, Alex’s highlight of the day remains witnessing the emphatic nature of the crowd at BMO Stadium.

“It was a great experience coming here,” Straus began while speaking after Sunday’s game. For someone who comes from managing a European giant like Bayern Munich, one can only imagine what he must have witnessed during his time with the German club—the allure of the foreign beautiful game, iconic UEFA Champions League nights, and clashes with some of the biggest teams across the continent—everything you associate with elite European soccer.

Yet, in the eyes of Straus, it’s the NWSL action that stands out the most, even after just experiencing a single match day. “I’ve played at big stadiums before in Europe, but the atmosphere here, you felt like it’s 50,000. You really want to perform for the people and everybody here. Nice experience to get the first game out of the way,” said the 49-year-old.

(This is a developing story…)