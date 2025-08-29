Angel City’s Worries Extend As Alyssa Thompson Transfer Talks Revealed Post Latest WSL Trade

The past few days have been quite busy for Angel City FC. Beyond giving their best in the ongoing 2025 NWSL campaign, the California-based club had been caught up in a lot of paperwork as they completed the surprise exit of not one but two first-team players, none other than the midfield duo of Katie Zelem and Alanna Kennedy, to London City Lionesses. But it looks like yet another player is set to leave the Los Angeles side for WSL, none other than Alyssa Thompson.

The 20-year-old forward has endured quite a sensational rise ever since making her debut in 2022, securing a crucial first-team member spot not just on the domestic front but also on the international front. And given her age, one sees playing for the Angels as just the beginning of her career. Then again, it looks like something big is coming on the way, as even though the youngster is linked to a move to WSL, it’s certainly not London City Lionesses again.

According to the reports from Guardian writer Tom Garry, Chelsea is reportedly interested in signing Alyssa Thompson. The London side has officially contacted the ACFC boardroom and is keen to finish up the deal before the transfer window closes next Thursday. Sonia Bompastor is understood to require a world-class winger, and who better than the USWNT star, who is regarded as one of the best young talents in the women’s game.

Nothing has been revealed so far, including the transfer fee that Chelsea would be required to pay. But it is understood that signing Alyssa Thompson would mean the WSL giants would automatically be paying a world-record transfer fee. In fact, it’s almost a cash-ready deal, just waiting for a nod kind of situation, showcasing how desperate they are to land the talented winger.

Having been drafted at the age of 18, Thompson has made 16 NWSL regular-season appearances so far, garnering six goals and two assists. Last season, in over 26 games, she garnered five goals and seven assists, with the season before that her record was four goals and a couple of assists in 21 games.

Even on the international stage, she hasn’t failed to impress, earning 22 caps. Called up during the much-criticized 2023 World Cup campaign, Alyssa has since become a regular presence in the national team under former Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes, thanks largely to her performances over the past couple of years.

So one can consider the English manager as a perfect mentor for Thompson to get guidance on making this potential transfer decision. Of course, it would only benefit Chelsea, who, despite having the likes of Sam Kerr, Catarina Macario, and Mayra Ramírez, would be adding another fiery piece in their attacking ranks.

Not to mention, this would practically mark Chelsea’s second high-profile American signing, following their $1.1 million deal for Naomi Girma earlier this year. A potential USWNT reunion could also be on the cards for Alyssa. Then again, the question isn’t just about her own decisions—it also hangs over Angel City, leaving many wondering what exactly they’re thinking.

Angel City parting ways with Alyssa Thompson would be a surprise move!

While one would expect Angel City to focus on finding replacements for their recently departed players, Katie Zelem and Alanna Kennedy, they’re instead being linked to yet another potential exit — this time involving their highly rated youngster. Sure, both Zelem and Kennedy, aged 29 and 30 respectively, still had plenty to offer, but it’s understandable that the club might let them go. And given their extensive WSL experience, they won’t have any kind of problem at London City Lionesses.

But when it comes to Alyssa Thompson, it’s a different story. Forget for a moment that the Chelsea project would mark her first potential stint in Europe — the real surprise is that Angel City would even consider parting with a 20-year-old talent of her caliber. They’re fortunate that the USWNT starlet is likely weighing her options carefully, as such a move could prove to be a bit premature.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, the transfer would benefit Thompson herself. Playing alongside and against world-class talent, with Champions League nights to savor, is an opportunity few would pass up. All things considered, the move looks favorable for both Alyssa and Chelsea. But for Angel City, it only doubles their troubles, raising questions about whether they can afford yet another departure without planning for a replacement.

Whatever the outcome, the decision needs to come quickly. For now, share your thoughts in the comments below.