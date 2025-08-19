Angel Di Maria’s Honest Lionel Messi Confession Makes Soccer Fans Reveal MLS Truth

“In the summer, Messi will have been here for two years, and I think he’s changing how the world sees MLS in one way or another. There’s no doubt about that. In the end, we’re talking about a player who’s capable of achieving all of that, of giving maximum visibility to a league like this,” Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said after Lionel Messi helped create history at Soldier Field in April.

On April 13, a record crowd of 62,358 fans watched the Chicago Fire take on the Herons at the legendary stadium. Of course, Inter Miami had visited Soldier Field before, but not with Leo Messi on the team. “We saw it today, and it’s one of the many examples of everything he generates. The people came to see him, that’s the reality,” Mascherano added. Still, if there’s any doubt as to whether La Pulga is the one behind MLS’s fresh appeal, perhaps Angel Di Maria’s case could help dispel it.

In a recent interview with La Nacion, Angel Di Maria said, “He’s (Messi) an alien. … I never watched MLS, and now I have a subscription to see Inter Miami games, just because he’s there, because I want to keep watching him.” Di Maria, now retired from international duty, had the privilege of playing alongside Messi for the better part of two decades, and yet the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to mesmerize him. But are we really surprised?

Though questions about Messi’s long-term fitness continue to hover, the 38-year-old Inter Miami star continues to show glimpses of his brilliance. In his latest game, he produced a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over LA Galaxy. It was proof that, despite recent injury setbacks, his quality remains unquestionable.

To talk about Messi’s effect on MLS, since he has joined, across the U.S. and Canada, every city and club rolled out the red carpet for the Argentine captain, even if it meant bracing for the inevitable brilliance he would unleash against them. The surge in excitement sent ticket sales soaring, while Messi’s iconic No. 10 shirt instantly shot to the top of MLS merchandise charts. Demand was also so overwhelming that adidas and the league were left scrambling to keep up with backorders.

It was a clear sign of the unparalleled frenzy his arrival created. This effect has further grown to people admit they only watch MLS for him. Yes, after Angel Di Maria remarked on Messi and Major League Soccer, fans have also strongly reacted, saying the same thing and agreeing with Di Maria.

MLS fans strongly agree with Angel Di Maria’s take on Lionel Messi

After Di Maria’s interview with La Nacion went viral, one fan commented, “No one loves Leo Messi more than Di Maria! ❤️” They both have brought home the most prestigious trophy in the world of soccer. And he wants Messi to repeat that in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, even though he himself won’t be there.

In the interview with La Nacion, the Rosario Central star declared that Messi’s inclusion in the squad should be unquestionable, regardless of his physical state. “No matter what shape he’s in, no matter what happens, Leo has to play in the World Cup, no matter what. That’s him, and he also keeps the national team growing and keeps people excited. That’s him. It’s like when Diego (Maradona) was there,” he said. And while Di Maria confessed this, one fan chimed in with their two cents on the kind of popularity that Messi still commands, “People would pay to watch him in any league.” Another fan added, “Lol, not only him. Most of us watch it coz of Messi😅.” And the comment found echoes in others, too.

via Imago Credit: Mls Soccer

“Exactly!!! I have an Apple TV subscription for the MLS when Messi joined. I only watch Inter Miami games and only when Messi plays. 😅 If he’s injured or doesn’t play, I don’t watch them at all. 😩🤣,” wrote another netizen. Bet this fan must have been stoked to see the Argentine return to full team training, let alone see him on the pitch for an official game..

And lastly, two more fans also said what they had in mind since Messi’s arrival. “We all watch MLS League and Inter Miami games because of the Goat,” one fan said. While another added, “The influence Messi has had on MLS is crazy.” As a result of that, it’s no surprise that Major League Soccer is heavily banking on Messi. But it is apparent that his spell in the league may not last much longer. The Argentine icon agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami in 2023. It is a contract that keeps him tied to the club through the 2025 campaign. Let’s see what happens next in MLS when the contract comes to an end.