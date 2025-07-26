Angry ESPN Host Goes Off on Lionel Messi MLS Suspension Amidst Contract Worries

You wouldn’t need to think too hard to make a headline about Lionel Messi. After all, MLS commissioner Don Garber put it perfectly. “I mean, he is Michael Jackson meeting Taylor Swift—and he’s playing in our league.” Yet, that superstar has now been handed a one-game suspension by the MLS. And it’s the reason that many can’t get on board with it. So much so that an ESPN host has hit back at the League for what he thinks is hypocrisy in decision-making. And he did not hold back.

It all started when the Inter Miami forward, along with teammate Jordi Alba, skipped the MLS All-Stars game against the Liga MX All-Stars on July 23. As per the rules, any player selected for the game has to turn up for the event unless, of course, he is injured. Talking about the ban itself, the MLS commissioner said, “I don’t think there’s a player or anyone who’s done more for MLS than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision. Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding the participation of the All-Star game and we enforce it.”

And Garber even mentioned it was a “difficult decision” to take. But ESPN host Stevie Nicol wasn’t having it. “I can’t believe that. I really can’t,” said the former soccer player in an ESPN clip shared on YouTube on July 25. “You’re talking about a guy who has taken MLS up another level by the mere fact that he plays in MLS, around the globe. Before Messi, nobody, nobody could have cared less who played in MLS, quite frankly.”

Nicol isn’t wrong. Lionel Messi has changed the atmosphere in the States since he entered the scene in July 2023. MLS is booming; the money’s coming in. The viewership is getting boosted, and the MLS is getting the attention it always wanted. And all because of the presence of one man. So, no wonder Nicol was appalled. “All Messi’s done is raised the profile of MLS, and they’ve turned around and suspended him for a game,” said the ESPN host. “If I’m Messi and anybody at Inter Miami, I am not lifting a finger to help MLS again. Forget it.”

Even before the suspension, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano had been talking about how their star veteran had been fatigued by the workload. The 38-year-old played all the games, the full 90 minutes, in the FIFA Club World Cup held in June. He had been spearheading Inter Miami’s Playoff charge. So, the need for rest was well within the realms of practicality. And Stevie Nicol thought this was that moment for the MLS to make an exception for the guy who has put the MLS on the map. “And the fact that they haven’t taken the opportunity and made an exception, I think is 100% wrong,” said the former Liverpool defender on the ESPN show.

But the ESPN reporter wasn’t done. Conversing with his co-host, Shaka Hislop, Nicol amped up his attack on the MLS commissioner himself. “The other thing that annoys me is the hypocrisy … they change rules to suit themselves, and they would do it every day of the week if they could. And they do. So don’t turn around and say, “Oh, it’s been a long-standing rule and there’s nothing we can do.” Maybe Nicol wanted a bylaw, like in the NBA, where the Commissioner has discretionary power to exempt a player from participating based on fitness condition.

It’s a very difficult conundrum. All MLS has done is follow the rules laid down. Yet, key aspects point towards Lionel Messi being allowed to skip the game. The foremost point is fatigue and not wanting to aggravate an injury. And from the business point of view, Messi has delivered MLS what they wanted. And he will keep bringing the goods as long as he is here. But the question now is how long Messi wants to commit to the MLS.

Suspension call raises questions about Lionel Messi’s MLS future

Missing the All-Stars game, Messi is supposed to be suspended for the crucial game against Eastern Conference Leader Cincinnati FC on Saturday, July 26. So, the ban clearly will impact Inter Miami as much as it has hurt the Argentine maestro. But it seems the Fort Lauderdale franchise is in bigger trouble, as per owner Jorge Mas.

Miami Total Futbol founder Franco Panizo shared some of the communications from Mas, who has clearly indicated that the suspension call has rocked the boat. “What can we do in terms of that renegotiation process? Well, listen, I alluded to earlier, he’s very upset, extremely upset today, as expected,” Mas said on July 25. “I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long term.” Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 on a one-year contract and extended it till the end of the ongoing 2025 season.

Will the Argentine sign beyond the current season? Well, they feel hard done by the MLS. “Obviously, it was not a positive reaction [from Messi and Alba],” Mas said, according to ESPN.

“Their reaction was exactly as expected of two competitive players who don’t understand the decision, who don’t understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension.”

Unfortunately, not many see this All-Stars game just as an exhibition game. For some, it’s the American essence added to soccer. And with Lionel Messi not participating in the All-Stars carnival, many feel the Inter Miami forward has belittled the American League. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts!