Ashley Hatch Sends America a Strong Message As She Shares Devastating Moment From Past

“I am a professional soccer player. But the real wins happened way before I got paid to play,” remarked Washington Spirit and USWNT forward, Ashley Hatch. Often, we think that the definition of a successful athlete is only when they achieve a significant breakthrough as a professional, earn lots of money, achieve major milestones, and have a massive fan base. But Hatch’s words remind us that there’s so much more to it than just fame and fortune.

And with exactly the intention to clear this biggest misconception, the 30-year-old has made an appeal to all American parents about encouraging their kids to play soccer, or basically, any other sport. In fact, who better than Ash to give such advice, as the San Dimas, California native herself, has faced major ups and downs to reach where she is today?

“First of all, it’s not about the amazing athlete they become,” said Hatch in a video she shared on her Meta social platforms, where she often creates content like this during her time off the pitch. “It’s about the person that they become. I was fortunate enough to play many different sports at a very young age. The lessons that they taught me were first and foremost how to bounce back after failure.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hatch recalled that during her debut soccer season, she failed to make the All-Star team, which left her devastated. But despite the setback, her parents continued to support her to not give up and encouraged her to give it her all in the following season. The result? Not only did Ashley successfully make the All-Star team, but she also gained valuable life lessons along the way.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Hatch (@ash_smash33) Expand Post

Even if there’s no guarantee of getting the desired result on the first attempt, the former North Carolina Courage star insists it’s not something to be discouraged by. “What’s most important is your effort, your attitude, showing up every single day, and trying your best. I’ve also learned how to be a good teammate, how to communicate with my friends, and how to communicate with coaches even if I disagree,” she continued.

“There’s so many lessons that I’ve learned from sport that I’m super grateful for,” added Hatch, revealing that all of these qualities came by playing multiple sports, be it individual or team-based. This is exactly why Ashley swore that she would never stop advocating for youth sports. After all, the end goal is not about “creating an elite athlete, it’s about shaping resilient humans,” as the former Melbourne City star says, “Sports teach kids how to live.”

Be that as it may, it is quite a strong message from Ashley Hatch. We bet that with her own example, the veteran has certainly inspired a lot of parents to encourage their kids to indulge in sports. Of course, this is the least of the initial steps they can take. Rest, it’s up to how things unfold for them. After all, not all the roads to success are easy, as one has to face certain challenges, something that even Hatch can admit!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ashley Hatch bets hard on her ‘Internal belief’

Just like Ashley Hatch believes that putting kids in sports is not just to make them a guaranteed athlete, the Washington Spirit veteran carries this similar mentality on the field. This revelation was made during her recent chat on The Women’s Game podcast, where host Sam Mewis asked her the key to maintaining her confidence on the field, especially if the team isn’t winning games.

“Ultimately, you need to have that internal belief. And it can’t be reliant on outcomes. Whether your outcomes are good or they’re bad, you just need to have that constantly,” said Hatch. Simply put, the USWNT star always emphasizes the importance of having a strong internal drive that’s not dependent on outcomes. Stressing the importance of having desired outcomes, Ashley’s goal has always been to keep improving as a player.

via Imago United States’ Ashley Hatch reacts after a play against Nigeria during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

However, it is regardless of her being on a winning or losing team. She believes that if growth is the focus, success will follow, even when results aren’t ideal. “As long as I’m getting better, and I feel I’m doing myself a service by showing up to training, doing my best no matter the circumstances, then I can be proud,” concluded Hatch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pretty neat, right? Well, we hope this also resonates with those parents who are still on the fence about enrolling their kids into sports, further helping Ashley Hatch’s cause in elevating youth sports!