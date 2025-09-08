Ben Shelton Picks Up Latest NWSL Job Post GF Trinity Rodman’s Crucial Game-Winning Goals

Trinity Rodman is back in business. In today’s NWSL matchday clash, the Washington Spirit forward delivered a clinical performance, netting a brace to lead her side to a 2-0 shutout home victory over Seattle Reign. It wasn’t just the goals that stole the spotlight, though. What truly captured fans’ attention was the post-match interview—conducted by none other than Rodman’s boyfriend, American tennis star Ben Shelton.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shelton, who recently joined as the third member of the NWSL broadcast team, stepped into his new role with confidence. Beginning the interview with his trademark casual charm, he opened by saying, “What’s up guys, how are we doing?” The moment immediately broke the ice, and Rodman couldn’t help but let out a laugh, showing just how comfortable the pair were even in a professional setting.

Shelton, however, kept things professional as he praised Rodman’s display. “First of all, I wanna say, great game, Trin. I got a couple of questions. First of all, two great combo goals today. It was really cool to see the assist. Can you talk about your dynamic with Croix Bethune, and how you guys play off with each other is really cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rodman responded with equal composure, highlighting her chemistry with Bethune: “Yeah, I think Croix is a very smart player. I don’t even really have to look at her to know she’s gonna play me back and she’s cheeky like that…she’s a great player.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)