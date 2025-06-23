Emma Hayes Admits Latest WNBA Obsession While Honoring Jenny Boucek’s Pacers Run

Jenny Boucek didn’t get her deserved fairytale ending after all. The Indiana Pacers’ primary assistant coach, who was close to etching history by potentially becoming the first woman on a team to win an NBA championship, fell short after her side endured a 103–91 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the all-or-nothing deciding Game 7. Yet, USWNT manager Emma Hayes still takes pride in Jenny’s remarkable work!

One of the benefits of being a world-class women’s soccer coach is that it helps you forge connections with like-minded people. Hence, it’s only natural for the English tactician to not hesitate and take advantage of her stature, as she loves interacting with coaches of different teams and sports.

In fact, during a recent interview on ESPN FC’s Futbol W show, Hayes revealed that just a couple of days ago, she had a “great roundtable session” with Jenny Boucek, assistant coach of the Pacers; Sandy Brondello, head coach of the WNBA’s New York Liberty; and Andrew Webster, head coach of the New Zealand Warriors rugby league team.

Yet, the main topic of discussion was Jenny’s work with the Pacers. “We all spoke about our pride for Jenny, how well the Pacers are doing, and the remarkable work she does. These are people that I gain valuable insights from. I’ve learned a lot from her,” said Hayes.

Of course, this praise came a couple of days before Jenny lost the NBA Championship, we reckon that the former Chelsea boss would still be proud of how far her fellow coaching friend came. On a different note, however, Hayes offered her special thanks to Liberty coach Sandy Brondello for subtly making her fall in love with the WNBA!

“Listen, I’ve made no secret the fact I’ve become such a big fan of the WNBA and I’ve been able to forge great relationships with many coaches across women’s sports,” added the 48-year-old, before admitting that the names mentioned are just a few so far. She connects with many more coaches through various leadership group calls, which she always looks forward to.

The reason is simple: to keep her own learning curve alive and absorb as much knowledge as possible from others. “I’m always someone who pushes myself that won’t ever change and I must do that in order to coach the best team in the world. I’ve got to make sure I’m at the front end of getting better and improving myself so that I can help our players,” concluded the former WSL coach.

Typical Emma Hayes ideology and something that we are truly a fan of. After all, hadn’t she kept this nature, then how else the London-born manager would have managed to cement her legendary status as a coach? But we exactly know what actually makes her so special!

Emma Hayes has one big idol she follows!

16 major trophies in a 12-year stint with Chelsea women including six FA Women’s Super League, five FA Cups, and two League Cups—Emma Hayes has surely built her repo in quite a remarkable fashion. But for a moment, just close your eyes and think of a manager in the men’s game who reminds you after hearing these achievements. If your mind says Sir Alex Ferguson, then congratulations, you’ve got it right!

via Imago Sir Alex Ferguson Memorable Quotes File photo dated 19-05-2013 of Sir Alex Ferguson. It s been 10 years since Sir Alex Ferguson s last match in charge of Manchester United, ManU His trophy-laden reign at Manchester United was illuminated by his often fiery rhetoric. On retirement The decision to retire is one that I have thought a great deal about and one that I have not taken lightly. It is the right time. Issue date: Thursday May 18, 2023. FILE PHOTO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xNickxPottsx 72220858

That’s because he is exactly the manager which not only Hayes relates to but even believes has similar traits to the former Manchester United boss “I see so much of myself in him,” Emma once boldly remarked, even admitting the two used to talk to each other despite such a fierce overall rivalry among their former English clubs.

The former Chicago Stars manager even revealed that when she won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics—her first achievement as an international manager, that too in a couple of months—Sir Alex was the first one to congratulate Hayes on the triumph. “His was the first text I received when we won gold,” remarked the English boss, subtly revealing the friendship both have with each other.

These days, even if Sir Alex Ferguson is no longer patrolling the dugout, the good news is that Emma Hayes knows how to keep her learning curve rising—by surrounding herself with masters of their respective games. Genius for a reason!