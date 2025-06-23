Megan Rapinoe Left Devastated by Tyrese Haliburton Injury News After Pacers’ NBA Finals Loss

“Calf’s good. I’m ready to go,” said Tyrese Haliburton to confidently deny any injury woes after the Indiana Pacers star had sustained right calf tightness during the 1st quarter of Game 5. It was clear the player needed rest, but he remained determined, insisting he’d only take a break once the NBA Finals were over. Even with the coach’s trust behind him, Haliburton logging heavy minutes through injury was turning into a risky gamble. And in Game 7 of the Finals, that risk came to a head—like the Titanic meeting its iceberg. The Indiana Pacers’ point guard was forced to exit the matchup after seemingly aggravating the same calf he had strained in Game 5. On top of that the Pacers ended up loosing the game, but that wasn’t the main highlight for USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe!

The former Seattle Reign forward was devastated like many in the basketball world over Tyrese’s injury. She took to Instagram stories to share a pitch black story with just a single line caption that read, “🙏🙏🙏🙏I’M SICK FOR TYRESE❤”

(This is a developing story…)