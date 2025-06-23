brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Megan Rapinoe Left Devastated by Tyrese Haliburton Injury News After Pacers’ NBA Finals Loss

ByAbhishek Mishra

Jun 23, 2025 | 12:45 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“Calf’s good. I’m ready to go,” said Tyrese Haliburton to confidently deny any injury woes after the Indiana Pacers star had sustained right calf tightness during the 1st quarter of Game 5. It was clear the player needed rest, but he remained determined, insisting he’d only take a break once the NBA Finals were over. Even with the coach’s trust behind him, Haliburton logging heavy minutes through injury was turning into a risky gamble. And in Game 7 of the Finals, that risk came to a head—like the Titanic meeting its iceberg. The Indiana Pacers’ point guard was forced to exit the matchup after seemingly aggravating the same calf he had strained in Game 5. On top of that the Pacers ended up loosing the game, but that wasn’t the main highlight for USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe!

The former Seattle Reign forward was devastated like many in the basketball world over Tyrese’s injury. She took to Instagram stories to share a pitch black story with just a single line caption that read, “🙏🙏🙏🙏I’M SICK FOR TYRESE❤”

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Was Tyrese Haliburton's decision to play through injury heroic or reckless? What's your take?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved