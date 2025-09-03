Bay FC Star Asisat Oshoala Follows Ex-NWSL Player in Shocking Saudi Club Move

It looks like the Saudi Arabia influx portal has found its way to the women’s game as well. Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo’s groundbreaking move to Al Nassr, the Kingdom has lured a wave of top talent—and now the women’s game is following suit. Just days after Portuguese forward Jessica Silva left Gotham FC for Al Hilal, Bay FC star striker Asisat Oshoala has become the latest big name to join the Saudi Women’s Premier League.

It was only last year that the 30-year-old striker signed with the 14th NWSL expansion side ahead of its league debut, following an illustrious six-season stint with Barcelona, where she won five Liga F titles, and three UEFA Women’s Champions League titles, cementing her place as one of the world’s top forwards. However, it now appears that Oshoala is prepared to leave all that behind as she agrees to join Al Hilal.

“Asisat has been an incredibly important part of Bay FC history, not only with her impact on the pitch but also through the energy, professionalism, and kindness she brought every day,” Bay FC sporting director Matt Potter said after the San Francisco side announced the exit of the Nigerian international.

“She is a world-class player and an even better person, and we are grateful for everything she contributed to our club in its first season. We wish her nothing but success as she takes this next step in her career with Al-Hilal,” added Potter, thanking the Ikorodu native for fervently serving the club.

The six-time recipient of the African Women’s Footballer of the Year award shared a carousel post of herself posing in the club’s official merchandise and blue jeans, writing, “BAY fans, Gracias!” The more recent posts on her social media activity have seen the talented striker embrace her move to Al Hilal, posting various teasers and her first official look in the signature blue kit. “Let’s have fun and create memories together,” said Oshoala.

Al Hilal finished sixth in the 2024–25 Saudi Women’s Premier League season, which expanded from eight to ten teams. With a mini-NWSL reunion on the cards alongside her former league rival and ex-Gotham star Jessica Silva at the Blue Waves, let’s try to understand why she agreed to the move.

Why Asisat Oshoala might have left Bay FC

This latest move can be seen as a win-win for both sides. Simply put, things weren’t unfolding the way Asisat Oshoala or Bay FC had hoped. For a player of her caliber—someone who scored 117 goals in 163 appearances over five seasons with a world-class club like Barcelona—the expectations were naturally high, but she clearly struggled to meet them.

Having been nominated for the Ballon d’Or twice, Oshoala managed to start in 23 games, while also scoring seven regular-season goals and contributing one assist in her debut campaign. While the expectations loomed to see her improve on her statistics, this season, she started only 5 games out of 12, and couldn’t record even a single goal or assist.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Defensive responsibilities as well. In this league you have to, and that’s something that we’re working with her,” Bay FC head coach Albertin Montoya said in a post-game press conference on April 26, addressing Oshoala’s limited minutes. This ultimately led to Caroline Conti taking her place in the starting XI. It seems both sides eventually agreed that parting ways was the best decision for all involved. What are your thoughts on this move? Share them in the comments below.