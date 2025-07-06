“Beef Going On”: Diego Luna’s Family Divided Over USA vs Mexico Gold Cup Final

While the breakout star is himself American, born in Sunnyvale, California, both of Diego Luna’s parents are of Mexican descent, and in a recent interview, he was asked how he would feel going into tomorrow’s final against the reigning cup holders. Luna has talked in the past about the family gatherings he had growing up where he’d watch US. vs. Mexico games and was asked to elaborate a bit more on the same.

“Um, you know,” Luna began, “Half the family would be rooting for Mexico, half the family would be for USA.” He kept it real, however, adding, “Um, there’d be, of course, little comments, little beef going on, but I think, uh, overall it was a really cool moment. We’d eat a bunch of food. There’d be enchiladas, um, hamburgers, whatever there is…I think it was a cool little gathering.” However, it was clear Luna was steering clear of the tough stuff, the emotionality of just what is at stake, and so the next reporter went on to nudge him in that direction.

Using his own personal cross-cultural experience as a foundation for the question, the reporter talked about the emotional impact of those games in his own household and asked Luna if, “That emotion, you think, will come through tomorrow when you walk onto the field in a final to be a part of a game that was such a core memory for you and for your family?”

With this, Luna couldn’t help but be a bit more transparent: “For sure.” The star answered, “I think that’s just part of being human, right? You’re going to have these emotions. Um, it’s how you grow up. It’s part of your family. It’s it’s in your blood, right? Being, uh, Mexican American, it’s just it’s it’s in my blood. And I think tomorrow, I think there are going to be emotions. Right now, especially tonight, there might be emotions.”

Luna then, however, switched on his metaphorical ‘professional sportsman’ hat and ended with, “but I think starting tomorrow and I think, you know, midday tomorrow, you know, it’s about locking in and really understanding that I’m going to give 100% for the jersey that I’m wearing. Um, and I’m super excited to go out there and play on a at a game that I’ve dreamt of as a little kid.” Whether or not Luna is torn emotionally tomorrow, his dedication to his team has more than made itself known during this tournament, if not during this whole year! Vis-à-vis the broken nose incident.

Breakout star Diego Luna’s dedication through USMNT through it all

Diego Luna could have played for either side, it’s true; the 2024 MLS YOung Player of the year awardee was so good that he readied himself at the end of last year to receive a call from either side. However, it isn’t that common for the MLS players to make their way into the USMNT; Luna was the exception! Right before he signed with USMNT, Luna said, “I am just continuing to work and waiting for my chance to you know, get that call-up, and, like I have been saying, to prove myself in those opportunities that I get,” and he has more than stayed true to his word.

Back in January, Luna suffered an elbow to the nose in a friendly game against Costa Rica. It wasn’t just a small injury; blood started to stream down the players face and he was clearly in immense pain. Luna, however, kept the play going and ended up serving an assist to Brian White soon after. Post the match, when it was confirmed Luna had in fact broken his nose, he revisited the moment, saying, “I think that that experience for me was, I could say, life-changing, as it gave me… I think it added an opportunity for me to come back into more camps and show the type of grit and the hunger that I have to play and represent my country.” Luna also hinted at proving himself to USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, who would make the final call on Luna’s appearance in the Gold Cup tournament.

Well, Pochettino voted yes and Luna has since blown spectators away with his quick thinking and incredible skills. Whether or not tomorrow’s game will be emotional for Luna is beside the point; we know for a fact that he will bring it, broken nose or not!