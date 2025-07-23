Biggest Change in America Towards Soccer Revealed as FIFA World Cup 2026 Expected to Create History

For decades, soccer in America played the role of the quiet kid in the corner, present, but rarely noticed. And honestly, with the big four—NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, completely taking over TV screens, stadiums, and sports talk, it kind of made sense. Remember how it used to be? Back in 2018, a Gallup poll showed that only 7% of Americans picked soccer as their favorite sport, while 37% preferred football and 11% chose basketball. Honestly, soccer just didn’t register as a major spectator sport. It was mostly tied to immigrant families or weekend youth leagues. You’d rarely see a game playing in a bar, unless it was the FIFA World Cup. And even then, not always. But things have actually started to shift and fast.

What’s changed? A lot, actually. Soccer is finally riding a wave of momentum, and it’s not by accident. Increased youth participation, the rise of digital access, and shifting demographics have all played a role. Today’s fans, especially Gen Z, millennials, and the Hispanic community have grown up watching international soccer on their phones, not just local baseball on cable. And the real spark? That was Lionel Messi joining MLS in 2023. It wasn’t just about one player, it created a cultural moment. Suddenly, MLS stadiums were packed, jerseys were flying off shelves, and social media feeds were filled with highlights. As of 2025, about 35% of Americans now call themselves soccer fans, that’s 115 million people, up from 26% just three years ago. And this massive rise? It’s leading directly to the biggest soccer event America has ever seen. But the real test and opportunity is still ahead.

In fact, the U.S. just hosted the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 as a trial run and it went so well that excitement around the real thing is through the roof. Now, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, will be the biggest in history: 48 teams, 104 matches, and games held across over 10 U.S. cities. The final is expected at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, thus, making it a major cultural moment for American sports. And that’s where voices like Brett Johnson come in.

via Imago 250620 — ATLANTA, June 20, 2025 — Lionel Messi 2nd R of Inter Miami CF celebrates scoring during the Group A match between Inter Miami CF of the United States and FC Porto of Portugal at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Atlanta, the United States, June 19, 2025. SPU.S.-ATLANTA-FOOTBALL-FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP-GROUP A-INTER MIAMI CF VS FC PORTO ChenxYichen PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Brett Johnson, CEO of Benevolent Capital and part-owner of Phoenix Rising, Rhode Island FC, and Ipswich Town FC, believes we’re witnessing something historic. “Now, you will almost never see a scenario where you’re not going to have at least on some of the sets a Premier League game, or some some game of note on the screen there,” he said. “That’s a sign…that are in those bars, they’re consuming that product. So it’s growing. There’s no doubt in my mind.” Soccer isn’t just occasionally showing up anymore, it’s becoming a regular part of American life. And with the world coming here in 2026, the U.S. isn’t just hosting a tournament, it’s stepping into a new chapter. The question is no longer if Americans care about soccer but just how big that love will become when the final whistle blows. How many fans are expected in FIFA stadiums in 2026?

Why the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be America’s soccer breakthrough

The 2026 FIFA World Cup returns to North America, from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 104 matches (up from 64) across 16 host cities, with 11 venues in the U.S. Every quarter‑final onward match is scheduled on U.S. soil, offering live, prime‑time access to mainstream American audiences. This is the first multi‑nation World Cup since 2002 and the return after 1994 demand for tickets is projected to reach record levels, and stadium capacities alone will welcome an estimated 6 million fans across North America.

American soccer fans have evolved: from 31.4 million casual watchers in 2018 to over 50.3 million international match viewers in 2024, a 60% surge. Streaming platforms have fostered a diversified consumption, not just EPL but rising interest in Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and beyond sports market analytics. With the tournament aligned across U.S. time zones and major host cities: Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Seattle, the cup is set to feel like a national event, not just a TV spectacle. Economically, NY–NJ alone expects a $3.3 billion boost, creating 26,000 jobs and drawing over 1.2 million new visitors.

Broader trends point to a more inclusive and tech‑savvy fan profile: Nielsen data shows a 46.9 million U.S. fanbase with 42% female viewership in men’s soccer. This means heightened expectations, quality broadcasts, targeted fan experiences, and gender‑inclusive offerings. In short, 2026 won’t just be another tournament, it’s the moment soccer cements itself as a permanent fixture in the American sporting mainstream.