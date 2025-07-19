Brazilian Legend Marta Exposes Shocking Copa America Situation Days After VAR Backlash

The 2025 Copa America Femenina isn’t turning out to be what many hoped it would be. Having kicked off in Ecuador on July 11 and set to run until August 2, ardent fans, players, and teams alike have been looking forward to this tournament that is rivalling the ongoing UEFA Women’s Euros. Yet, unfortunately, this 10th edition of this event has turned out to be quite troubling, compelling even someone like Marta to expose some shocking truths about the ongoing CONMEBOL tournament.

Ahead of Brazil’s commanding win over Bolivia in their second Group B clash on Tuesday, images surfaced online showing players from both sides warming up in a cramped space at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda Stadium. The tournament organizers had enforced this rule to protect the field, which sees back-to-back matches during the group stage.

Marta, who came out of international retirement for the competition, didn’t hold back in expressing her disappointment over the conditions. “It’s been a long time since I played in a tournament here in South America, and we were saddened by these circumstances,” the 39-year-old striker told Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, and as compiled by ESPN.

“Athletes are expected to perform well and work hard, but we also have to demand a high level of organisation. There wasn’t enough space for both teams, but both wanted to prepare. I really don’t understand why we can’t warm up on the pitch.”

