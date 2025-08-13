Calls Mount Against FC Barcelona As Women’s Team Fall Victim to Club’s Financial Struggles

Perhaps all that glitters isn’t gold after all. Take FC Barcelona—one of the biggest clubs in the world with a rich history in the game. With all their achievements, who would imagine them struggling so badly financially that they’d be forced to sell their best players just to survive? We saw it happen with Lionel Messi and several others. But who would have thought these money problems would creep into the women’s team as well, turning the Catalan giants into a target of criticism among fans!

Sure, winning a few trophies with countless goals and galore does make one admit that things are just fine at Nou Camp. However, it has only gone from bad to worse behind the scenes. Though one knows how the pandemic has brought about a major seismic shift in almost every club’s dynamics, here’s Barcelona, still tiptoeing around its balance books.

And looks like they aren’t done yet, as the Spanish giants are even dragging their women’s team in this dirt. We hope you’re not living under a rock, but FC Barcelona Femeni has been letting go of their crucial first-team players just to compensate for their uneven finances. Things have become so tough for the women’s squad that they are literally down to just 17 players.

FC Barcelona grilled by soccer fans over making women’s team a victim

Financial troubles force more departures, sparking outrage from fans on the internet who accuse the club of cutting costs at the women’s team’s expense to protect the men’s side.

“They could sell Bonmati and balance their books immediately, with change to spare.”

“As a fan of the men’s and women’s teams, I am one of the outraged fans. Why are Barca Femeni, one of the best women’s clubs in THE WORLD, expected to suffer for the men’s side? Ridiculous.”

“It’s a complicated mess of being under the same FFP regulations. Men’s negligence caused it, and unfortunately women’s team impacted. But both struggling under their allocated budgets to meet their respective wage caps.”

“So disappointed for the players and the women’s game. These players are the best in the world and get treated like this. Goodbye Champions League. Is this the beginning of the end?”

“It’s 2025 and somehow women’s teams are still footing the bill for men’s bad money moves. Imagine winning everything, turning a profit, and still being told to cut costs because the guys overspent. Same story, new year. Barca femeni left with 17 first team players – is wild!”

“I don’t go here but this is a terrible precedent to set/return to for the women’s game, in general. Plus we shouldn’t even have to mention the impact that smaller rosters with unchanged fixtures can have on player health and safety. This is insane.”