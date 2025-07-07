Calls Mount Against Gold Cup Final Referees as Mexico’s Handball Call Ignored Amid USMNT Loss

Despite the USA’s best efforts, Mexico couldn’t be subdued. At the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, the most successful team in the history of the tournament emerged as winners by defeating the hosts at the NRG Stadium in Texas by a one-goal margin. However, while wins and losses are part and parcel of the game, being even denied the chance to get on level terms is something that’s just painful.

Just a day before the Gold Cup Final, Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of the USMNT, made it clear that the team would bring its A-game to Texas. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the seasoned coach knew Sunday’s match could have been an incredible confidence-booster. And yet, his hopes of starting the campaign for next year’s mega event on a high fell flat on its face. But the USA fans can’t stop wheezing about how Chris Richards & Co. were robbed of even a chance to fight back.

Tactical Manager went on X on July 6 to note their frustration over how the USA vs Mexico match at the Gold Cup Final was made to be a miserable one for the hosts, thanks to the official supervising the game. “Of course the ref would help Mexico,” fumed the social media post, claiming that the USMNT was clearly robbed of the chance to potentially win its 8th Gold Cup title.

In the 67th minute of the match between the USA and Mexico in the Gold Cup Final, the arguably most controversial moment of the game unfolded. As Javier Aguirre’s boys tried to thwart an attack from the USA’s Max Arfsten, Mexican defender Jorge Sánchez placed his hand squarely on the ball during the skirmish inside the defending champs’ penalty box. However, ref Mario Escobar chose to let the infraction slide, citing that it was an involuntary action on Sanchez’s part. But, evidently, the folks over at Tactical Manager weren’t having any of it.

Just 10 minutes later, Mexico scored from an incredible header by Edson Alvarez, who made the most of a set-piece opportunity. However, fans couldn’t forget that the USA also had come dangerously close to clinching the lead in the game and putting Mexico in a tough spot. Naturally, the clamor over Escobar’s controversial call at the Gold Cup Final lingered around even after the Mexicans lifted the trophy for the 10th time.

“He legit played basketball on the field. I cannot believe it,” beloved one fan, who obviously couldn’t believe how the ref could turn a blind eye to Escobar’s play, especially inside Mexico’s penalty box.

