Calls Mount Against MLS for Unjust Luis Suarez and Sounders FC Coach’s Additional Suspensions

Looks like the dust hasn’t settled after the 2025 Leagues Cup final. Over a week has passed since Inter Miami’s shocking 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders, yet the fallout from the post-game incident continues to stir debate. On Monday, Major League Soccer reignited the controversy by announcing suspensions for Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez and Seattle Sounders staff member Steven Lenhart.

According to the league, Suárez has been suspended for three MLS regular-season matches. The Uruguayan striker will miss Miami’s games on September 13 against Charlotte FC, September 16 versus Seattle Sounders, and September 20 against D.C. United.

Meanwhile, Sounders staff member Steven Lenhart faces a harsher penalty. His credential privileges have been revoked for the rest of the 2025 MLS regular season and postseason. Lenhart will be limited to public seating areas during home games and barred from field access, locker rooms, and the tunnel area. The league confirmed his status will be reviewed ahead of the 2026 season. Additionally, Seattle Sounders FC were fined an undisclosed amount for misappropriation of credentials.

Fans, however, were far from convinced by the ruling. “ONLY 3 GAMES?! SERIOUSLY MLS?!” one reacted online. Another fumed, “Steven Lenhart did nothing even close to what Suárez, Busquets, Álvarez, and Alba did, and is the only one being punished. This is just Inter Miami getting away with their nonsense again.”

(This is a developing story)