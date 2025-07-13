Calls Mount Against Referees as PSG Fails to Keep Club World Cup Title Dream Alive

Pierluigi Collina, the Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, revealed that Iranian-Australian referee Alireza Faghani would shoulder the task of officiating Sunday’s Club World Cup final. “When we decide (on) the referee for a final, we always take into consideration several factors… of course, the performances delivered during the competition,” Collina said, as per FIFA.

It was a fitting moment for Faghani as he opened the tournament this year. “We chose Alireza Faghani and the rest of the team, because we think – we are convinced – that this is the best team for the final,” Pierluigi Collina added. With Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain both looking formidable in the build-up, the veteran referee had his work out. Yet, during the final, fans disagreed with Collina’s assessment of the 47-year-old.

“Not sure why the referee is not booking the PSG players. He’s only booking Chelsea players,” posted Far Sports Group’s Frank Khalid. However, the philanthropist and Blues fan wasn’t the only one who felt this way. Vince, a social media reporter on X, also posted about what he thought was bias from the Club World Cup final referee as PSG struggled late, with no answer to Chelsea’s three goals.

“This Ref hasn’t given PSG even a card despite numerous professional fouls,” he wrote on X, and the fans agreed. “Exactly! PSG hacking players left and right and the ref’s just watching. No consistency at all… But Chelsea is staying composed,” commented one fan, agreeing with Khalid and Vince, aka @blue_footy on X.

This story is developing…