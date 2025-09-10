Carli Lloyd Backtracks on Harsh USMNT Criticism Post Mauricio Pochettino Team’s Japan Dominance

Has the USMNT finally found its footing? Mauricio Pochettino’s boys just trounced Japan 2-0 at the Lower.com Field to end its shaky run and bag a much-awaited victory. The win was emphatic, and the fans should be feeling like on cloud nine right now. What’s more, the victory seems to be making ex-veterans believe in the team once again after months of heartbreak!

After the US national men’s team was handed a thunderous 2-0 defeat by South Korea last Saturday, former USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd was livid. “They have lost the foundation that the #USMNT and #USWNT have been built on all these years,” she alleged, following the loss. However, after today’s big triumph over the Japanese, it looks like Lloyd has finally turned into a believer, as her X post from September 9 highlights.

“Letting the play do the talking. The best formula,” the former Manchester City star lauded the USMNT on her social media update.

The story is developing