Carli Lloyd Backtracks on Harsh USMNT Criticism Post Mauricio Pochettino Team’s Japan Dominance

Has the USMNT finally found its footing? Mauricio Pochettino’s boys just trounced Japan 2-0 at the Lower.com Field to end its shaky run and bag a much-awaited victory. The win was emphatic, and the fans should be feeling like on cloud nine right now. What’s more, the victory seems to be making ex-veterans believe in the team once again after months of heartbreak!
After the US national men’s team was handed a thunderous 2-0 defeat by South Korea last Saturday, former USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd was livid. “They have lost the foundation that the #USMNT and #USWNT have been built on all these years,” she alleged, following the loss. However, after today’s big triumph over the Japanese, it looks like Lloyd has finally turned into a believer, as her X post from September 9 highlights.
“Letting the play do the talking. The best formula,” the former Manchester City star lauded the USMNT on her social media update.
Letting the play do the talking. The best formula. 🔥 #usmnt
— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) September 10, 2025
Has the USMNT finally silenced its critics, or is this just a temporary high?